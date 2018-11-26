TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 113.06 GG00B90J5Z95 23rd November 2018

Following the announcement released earlier today Market Update; new shares will be issued at a premium of 2% to the above NAV. The new shares will be issued at an issue price of 115.30

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184

Date: 26th November 2018

SOURCE Northern Trust IFSA (Guernsey) Ltd