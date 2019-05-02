Twice as Nice Over Ice! Sip Summer Brrr-illiance with Caribou Coffee's Newest Innovations

Cold Press Shandy –This summer enjoy a refreshing twist combining Cold Press with lemonade! It's sure to become the go-to summer beverage for both coffee and iced tea drinkers alike.

The bubbles are back!

Not only are they back, but Caribou's square-shaped, coconut bubbles are also now 100% clean label. That means no artificial colors or sweeteners. Cheers to that!

Coconut Mango Black Tea – New to the bubbles', lineup this drink features mango black tea with coconut flavor served over ice and bubbles. The delicious black tea drink has a soft sweet side with a beautiful bubble finish. YUM!

Nitro!

Plus, don't miss Caribou's nitrogen infused options now available in 150+ Caribou Coffee stores (and the list of available locations is growing!). Pssst…look for even more exciting Nitro options from Caribou in July!

Nitro Black: Caribou Blend cold press coffee is infused with nitrogen for a creamy, smooth coffee that's rich in flavor.

"The future is cold! We continue to see a demand for new cold coffee and tea offerings- not only in the morning but also in the afternoon!" says Jenifer Hagness, VP of Marketing and Product Innovation at Caribou Coffee. "We're excited to re-launch a couple of returning favorites, and three brand new iced beverages to fuel and cool your summer adventures! We know our guests are going to love them!"

