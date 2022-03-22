Twig Fertility Opens Flagship IVF & Egg Freezing Clinic & Lab in Midtown Toronto

Twig brings together hospitality, technology, and medical excellence to redefine the patient experience.

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Twig Fertility has opened its flagship fertility clinic and state-of-the-art IVF laboratory in midtown Toronto. This is the first of its kind retail-level fertility and reproductive health destination in Ontario. On a mission to relentlessly pursue a better fertility experience for one and all, Twig offers a full range of fertility health and wellness services in both brick-and-mortar and virtual settings.

Located at 313 Eglinton Avenue West, Twig's flagship clinic and in-house IVF laboratory is the company's latest milestone with ambitions of scaling across Canada.

"We're extremely excited to bring a modern fertility centre to the city of Toronto" said Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Zach Shapiro. "Our new clinic provides patients with a warm and welcoming space, along with an incredible state-of-the art IVF laboratory. Twig is at the forefront of providing patients with a new and elevated approach to fertility care in Canada."

"I am so proud to bring a more approachable and inclusive space for patients to build their families" added Co-Founder and Medical Director Dr. Rhonda Zwingerman, REI. "We see this as an opportunity to raise the bar and pursue a higher quality of care for patients. It is our goal to provide comprehensive fertility care by bringing as many types of professionals and services as possible under our one roof."

In addition to fertility services including IVF, egg freezing, third-party reproduction (donor egg and donor sperm), and early pregnancy care, patients can also book appointments for genetic counselling, reproductive counselling, nutrition coaching, naturopathy, acupuncture, and mental health services.

Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Tanner Kohara, commented, "As former patients ourselves, we knew that the patient experience in Canadian fertility needed a significant overhaul. With Twig's patient-first approach, we have redesigned both the physical and digital experience into an elevated, modern, and cohesive journey for our patients. We have also put the same level of thought into the design and buildout of our IVF laboratory. We want our patients to know that we are focused on providing both a superior patient experience and high-quality outcomes".

To schedule an appointment or to learn more, please visit www.twigfertility.com

About Twig Fertility

Twig Fertility is a modern fertility and reproductive health company, offering fertility, genetics and wellness services. Twig Fertility is redefining the fertility category by bringing together hospitality, technology, and medical expertise to create an innovative and elevated fertility care experience for its patients. Visit www.twigfertility.com and follow us on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

Related Links

www.twigfertility.com

SOURCE Twig Fertility