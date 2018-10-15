Twin Entrepreneurs and Business-Scaling Experts Share the Principles Behind their Multimillion-Dollar Success

The Carter brothers — Dr. Sterling L. Carter and Stephen Levi Carter — are motivational speakers and entrepreneurs based in Houston, Texas. In 2011, they co-founded Sterling Staffing Solutions, which is now a multimillion-dollar enterprise specializing in providing medical staffing services.

In their new book, Double Your Success, the twin entrepreneurs share what they've learned while growing their own business.

"Nothing is insurmountable if you are driven to succeed, in either your personal or your professional life," said Sterling Carter. "And the first step in this for everyone, regardless their industry or field, is to find what they're passionate about. Doing this makes it easier to jump out of bed each morning. It drives you forward. But more than that, it is the one thing that ends up defining you, your actions and your character."

Studies have told us that within the first five years, fifty percent of all small businesses fail . As the statistics show, starting and maintaining a business successfully is a difficult task and one that many Americans take on in the pursuit of following a passion.

"We've had great success in our venture, and we've learned a considerable amount about business, leadership, mentoring, and giving of yourself to others," said Stephen Carter. "We wrote this book to share our insights into how to grow a successful business in a short time frame by applying certain principles."

The book, Double Your Success, is now available for purchase on Amazon.com .

About Dr. Sterling L. Carter and Stephen Levi Carter, MBA

Dr. Sterling L. Carter has been a licensed physical therapist since 1997. In 2011, Sterling provided the initial vision, network, brand, and extensive health care experience for the launch of Sterling Staffing Solutions where he now holds the position of COO and Partner. He has also launched Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness (2008), SPTW Transportation Services LLC (2011), and Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness of OakBend Medical Center (2016).

Stephen Levi Carter, MBA has been a finance and management professional for more than two decades. In 2011, Stephen provided the initial capital, business intellect, and operational strategy in forming Sterling Staffing Solutions where he now holds the position of CEO and Partner. He is also CEO of White Orchid Hospice LLC (2017), a hospice company providing palliative and hospice services to patients throughout the greater Houston metropolitan area.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Reaching more than 120 million people each month, Forbes is among the most respected names in business media. From the flagship magazine, with its 40 print editions in 70 countries and 28 languages, to Forbes.com and its 67 million unique monthly visitors, Forbes champions success worldwide. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com .

