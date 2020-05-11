Twin Oaks Senior Residence Mixed-Use Project in Oakley, CA to Break Ground in Second Half of 2020

OAKLAND, Calif., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction will soon begin on the Twin Oaks Senior Residence Mixed-Use Project in Oakley, CA, developed by Highridge Costa Development Company, LLC and designed by SVA Architects, Inc. The three-story community, located at 2605 Main St., features 130 affordable senior apartments and street-fronting commercial space. Approved by the Oakley City Council in October 2019, the development will break ground the second half of 2020. The Oakley project joins SVA Architects' robust portfolio of affordable, mixed-use, and place-making projects throughout the Western US.

SVA Architects' design for the Twin Oaks Senior Residence Mixed-Use Project was inspired by the regional architecture, including City Hall, the downtown plaza, and Fire Station 51. The Spanish-revival style development will feature a red tiled roof, white and earth-tone stucco, and stone veneer. The project consists of 98 one-bedroom and 32 two-bedroom units for people age 62 and older, with rents at 50-80 percent of the area median income. Resident amenities will include a clubhouse, library, fitness center, conference and storage rooms, laundry facilities, pool with cabanas, spa, BBQs, shuffle board, bocce court, and vegetable garden. The project will also include 5,667 sq. ft. of commercial space, 188 parking spaces, and over 63,000 sq. ft. of open space on the 5.85-acre site.

Ernesto M. Vasquez, FAIA, CEO of SVA Architects, states, "We're so pleased to partner with Highridge Costa Development, designing a much-needed Affordable Independent Senior Housing community for the East Bay Region. We couldn't be prouder of this national partnership and our progress delivering affordability."

SVA Architects is also teaming with Highridge Costa Development Company, LLC to bring a three-acre, $130 million project called Kulana Hale to West Oahu. Currently under construction, Kulana Hale will create approximately 300 new affordable residences and 32,000 sq. ft. of retail.

About SVA Architects, Inc.

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

