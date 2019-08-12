Twin River Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH) (the "Company", "Twin River" or "TRWH") today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights - Second Quarter 2019 Compared to Second Quarter 2018

Revenue increased 29.2% to $143.2 million

Gross gaming revenue increased 26.5% to $228.0 million (1)

Net income decreased 15.4% to $17.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.1% to $47.5 million

Dover Downs contributed solid performance with $25.8 million of revenue

Summary of Financial Results



Three Months Ended June 30,



(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) 2019

2018

Change Revenue $ 143,218



$ 110,815



29.2 % Income from operations $ 33,846



$ 31,424



7.7 % Income from operations margin 23.63 %

28.36 %



Net income $ 17,180



$ 20,300



(15.4) % Net income margin 12.00 %

18.32 %



Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 47,457



$ 44,298



7.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 33.14 %

39.97 %



Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") $ 0.42



$ 0.49



(14.3) % Adjusted EPS(1) $ 0.51



$ 0.56



(8.9) % (1) Refer to tables in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

"We are pleased with the Company's results in the quarter as the financial performance at Dover exceeded our already high expectations and our Rhode Island operations performed well despite some softness in the New England gaming markets in the second quarter," said George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our emphasis of focusing on in-market and out-of-market accretive growth is also proving itself in the early going as we continue to grow prudently into a multi-state operator based in Rhode Island versus a single regional operator."

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Revenue for the second quarter 2019 increased 29.2% to $143.2 million from $110.8 million in the second quarter 2018. The increase in revenue year-over-year was principally driven by the effects of the Dover Downs acquisition, which exceeded expectations on the top line in its first full quarter of ownership and contributed $25.8 million of revenue to the Company's results for the second quarter. The second quarter was also favorably impacted by incremental revenue at the Tiverton Casino Hotel ("Tiverton"), which opened in the third quarter of 2018 and continued to ramp in the second quarter. The Company did note softness in the overall New England market throughout the second quarter of 2019, which was attributed to a challenging comparable period in 2018 resulting from pent up demand due to poor weather in the first quarter of the prior year, as well as the likely impact of decreased tax refund dollars in the current year as a result of federal tax legislation changes at the end of 2017. The Company notes that the impact of new competition in the region did impact revenue late in the second quarter, particularly at the Twin River Casino Hotel ("Lincoln"); however, the impact to the quarter was in line with the Company's expectations.

Overall gaming revenue increased $18.0 million, or 21.8%, to $100.2 million, food & beverage revenue increased $6.5 million, or 52.9%, to $18.8 million, and hotel revenue increased $5.9 million, or 107.6%, to $11.4 million, in each case, compared to the same period in 2018.

Income from operations in the second quarter 2019 increased $2.4 million, or 7.7%, year-over-year to $33.8 million. This year-over-year increase, driven by the increase in revenues noted above, was positively impacted by the addition of Dover Downs and the incremental contribution from Tiverton in the quarter. Operating costs and expenses in the second quarter of 2019 include the impact of the following:

increased corporate overhead costs of $1.1 million , reflecting the Company's corporate investment in preparation of future growth and additional costs incurred by the Company to meet reporting requirements associated with being a publicly traded company;

, reflecting the Company's corporate investment in preparation of future growth and additional costs incurred by the Company to meet reporting requirements associated with being a publicly traded company; increased depreciation and amortization expense of $3.1 million driven by capital projects for Tiverton and the Hotel at Lincoln , which were completed in the second half of 2018, and the addition of Dover Downs;

driven by capital projects for and the Hotel at , which were completed in the second half of 2018, and the addition of Dover Downs; decreased share-based compensation expense of $4.4 million resulting from the timing of grants and settlement of awards which created expense volatility in 2018;

resulting from the timing of grants and settlement of awards which created expense volatility in 2018; approximately $1.7 million of professional and advisory fees incurred in the quarter associated with the Company's capital return program; and

of professional and advisory fees incurred in the quarter associated with the Company's capital return program; and increased acquisition and integration costs of $0.9 million driven by the pending acquisition of three Black Hawk, Colorado properties from Affinity Gaming and the recently announced pending acquisitions of the Isle of Capri Kansas City and Lady Luck Vicksburg casinos from Eldorado Resorts Inc.

Interest expense for the second quarter increased $4.9 million to $10.0 million as, on May 10, 2019, the Company extended its balance sheet by entering into a new credit facility and issued $400 million of 6.75% unsecured senior notes, which are described in more detail below.

Reflecting the items described above and an increase in the effective tax rate year over year, net income for the second quarter 2019 decreased $3.1 million, or 15.4%, to $17.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2019 was $47.5 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or 7.1%, from $44.3 million in the second quarter 2018.

Introduction to July 2019 Rhode Island Gaming Volumes

Our Rhode Island segment has been impacted by new competition which opened in Boston in late June. In commenting on this impact, George Papanier said, "The new competition had a greater than expected negative impact on our table games at Lincoln in July 2019, while our slots performance for the same period was in line with expectations given the seasonal weakness that we noted earlier that impacted the second quarter. Table games revenues decreased by approximately $3.9 million(1), or 34%, to $7.6 million when compared to July 2018, while our slots NTI decreased approximately $6.4 million, or 17%, to $32.2 million(1) compared to July 2018. We are pleased with the lack of impact we have experienced at Tiverton where gaming volumes in July were relatively flat to our recent monthly run-rate which we view as a positive. When we conceived and planned the Tiverton property, the expectation was for it to offset the impact of new competition so that operating income in the market would be flat to Lincoln alone. We are revising our expectations for combined operating income to be lower by approximately 10% from those expectation levels."

The Company notes that July 2019 represents the first full month that the Company's results were impacted by new Boston competition and the volume numbers presented above are similar to the gaming revenue numbers regularly made available by the Rhode Island State Lottery. These numbers are based on the Company's internal data and actual results reported by the Rhode Island State Lottery may differ.

The Company is providing this preliminary and selected gaming volume data subsequent to the end of the second quarter to provide insight into the initial impacts of recent competition. The Company does not plan to regularly release similar financial information (whether preliminary or not) on an ongoing basis.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company had $383.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash, at June 30, 2019. Outstanding indebtedness, before the impact of $13.3 million of unamortized deferred financing fees and $2.1 million of unamortized original issue discount, at the end of the second quarter 2019 totaled $700.0 million. "We ended the second quarter with a rock solid balance sheet and, taking into account our very low net debt leverage, we have what we believe is one of the strongest capital structures in our industry," commented Steve Capp, Chief Financial Officer.

On May 10, 2019 the Company completed its new debt financing, comprised of a $250 million revolving credit facility (the "revolver") and a $300 million term loan with maturity dates of 2024 and 2026, respectively, as well as $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2027. The revolver was undrawn at closing and remained undrawn at June 30, 2019. The Company used the net proceeds from the term loan and unsecured notes to repay borrowings under its prior revolver and term loan, aggregating $421.2 million. The balance, net of costs, of approximately $260 million is included in the Company's cash balance at the end of the second quarter and will be used for general corporate purposes, which could include, in addition to funding operations, acquisitions, repurchases of our common stock and other transactions.

On June 14, 2019, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share ("Dividend") that was paid on July 23, 2019 resulting in a $4.1 million return to shareholders. On July 26, 2019, the Company completed a modified Dutch auction tender offer ("Offer") and repurchased approximately 2.5 million shares of its common stock for cash at a price of $29.50 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $75 million. Both the Dividend and Offer were components of the Company's previously announced capital return program and were funded with cash on hand. After the effect of the payment of the Dividend and consummation of the Offer, the Company had approximately $171 million available for use under its capital return program.

(1) VLT or slots NTI stands for video lottery terminal net terminal income and represents the net of cash in and cash out for video lottery terminals at the Company's facilities. Both VLT NTI and total net table games revenue figures are gross amounts and do not represent the Company's final share of these amounts that it must share with the State of Rhode Island or the impact of any other adjustments the Company may make, including those related to promotional efforts, in finalizing its results for the period. These figures do not represent what the gaming revenue of TRWH would be for July 2019 but, rather, are being disclosed in an effort to provide an overall preliminary indication of the impact competition and other factors had on the Company's Rhode Island operations for the month of July. The information above is preliminary and is based on information available as of the date of this release and is therefore subject to change.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the financial information presented on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis, the Company has included in this earnings release non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, gross gaming revenue and adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude certain items described below.

The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables appearing below. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that presenting non-GAAP financial measures aids in making period-to-period comparisons and is a meaningful indication of its actual operating performance. The Company's management utilizes and plans to utilize this non-GAAP financial information to compare the Company's operating performance to comparable periods and to internally prepared projections. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as or comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

About Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. owns and manages four casinos, two casinos in Rhode Island, one in Mississippi, and one in Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track that has 13 authorized OTB licenses. Properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino (Dover, DE) and Arapahoe Park racetrack (Aurora, CO). Its casinos range in size from 1,000 slots and 32 table games facilities to properties with over 4,100 slots, approximately 125 table games, and 48 stadium gaming positions, along with hotel and resort amenities. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TRWH."

TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)



June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 383,431



$ 77,580

Restricted cash 7,455



3,851

Accounts receivable, net 27,874



22,966

Inventory 7,689



6,418

Prepaid expenses and other assets 17,690



11,647

Total current assets 444,139



122,462

Property and equipment, net 515,525



416,148

Right of use assets, net 17,717



—

Goodwill 132,746



132,035

Intangible assets, net 113,268



110,104

Other assets 6,069



1,603

Total assets $ 1,229,464



$ 782,352

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,000



$ 3,595

Current portion of lease obligations 1,000



—

Accounts payable 18,827



14,215

Accrued liabilities 76,696



57,778

Total current liabilities 99,523



75,588

Lease obligations, net of current portion 16,719



—

Pension benefit obligations 6,407



—

Deferred tax liability 5,647



17,526

Long-term debt, net of current portion 681,576



390,578

Other long-term liabilities 2,149



—

Total liabilities 812,021



483,692

Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $0.01; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 41,163,937 and 39,421,356

shares issued as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; 41,147,597 and

37,989,376 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, net

of treasury stock. 411



380

Additional paid in capital 183,925



125,629

Treasury stock, at cost, 16,340 and 1,431,980 shares as of June 30, 2019 and December 31,

2018, respectively. (409)



(30,233)

Retained earnings 233,516



202,884

Total shareholders' equity 417,443



298,660

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,229,464



$ 782,352



TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue:













Gaming $ 100,234



$ 82,266



$ 191,102



$ 161,848

Racing 3,783



3,870



6,723



7,154

Hotel 11,390



5,486



17,695



9,940

Food and beverage 18,801



12,298



32,312



23,786

Other 9,010



6,895



16,017



12,893

Total Revenue 143,218



110,815



263,849



215,621

















Operating costs and expenses:













Gaming 26,078



17,027



47,154



33,754

Racing 2,833



2,545



5,024



4,724

Hotel 4,183



2,056



6,897



3,816

Food and beverage 15,634



9,696



26,741



18,668

Retail, entertainment and other 2,125



1,454



3,451



2,584

Advertising, general and administrative 48,047



40,363



86,310



78,393

Expansion and pre-opening —



451



—



485

Acquisition, integration and restructuring expense 2,239



664



9,117



664

Newport Grand disposal loss —



—



—



5,885

Depreciation and amortization 8,233



5,135



15,002



10,347

Total operating costs and expenses 109,372



79,391



199,696



159,320

Income from operations 33,846



31,424



64,153



56,301

















Other income (expense):













Interest income 754



38



767



78

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (9,966)



(5,106)



(17,017)



(10,845)

Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt (1,491)



—



(1,491)



—

Other, net 182



—



182



—

Total other expense, net (10,521)



(5,068)



(17,559)



(10,767)

















Income before provision for income taxes 23,325



26,356



46,594



45,534

















Provision for income taxes 6,145



6,056



11,818



12,600

Net income $ 17,180



$ 20,300



$ 34,776



$ 32,934

Deemed dividends related to changes in fair value of common stock

subject to possible redemption —



(1,305)



—



(2,610)

Net income applicable to common stockholders $ 17,180



$ 18,995



$ 34,776



$ 30,324

















Net income per share, basic $ 0.42



$ 0.51



$ 0.88



$ 0.82

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 41,137



36,925



39,701



36,874

















Net income per share, diluted $ 0.42



$ 0.49



$ 0.87



$ 0.79

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 41,261



38,541



39,822



38,572



TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 34,776



$ 32,934

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation of property and equipment 12,113



7,609

Amortization of intangible assets 2,889



2,738

Amortization of operating lease right of use assets 722



—

Share-based compensation - liability awards —



10,038

Share-based compensation - equity awards 1,779



1,010

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts on debt 1,428



1,847

Loss on debt extinguishment and modification of debt 1,491



—

Bad debt expense 58



116

Net pension and other postretirement benefit income (39)



—

Newport Grand disposal loss —



5,885

Gain on disposal of property and equipment (8)



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 708



(3,233)

Inventory 122



807

Prepaid expenses and other assets (944)



1,158

Accounts payable (300)



(6,399)

Accrued liabilities 1,871



925

Net cash provided by operating activities 56,666



55,435

Cash flows from investing activities:





Repayment of loans from officers and directors —



1,073

Acquisition of Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc., net of cash acquired (9,606)



—

Proceeds from sale of land and building for Newport Grand disposal —



7,108

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 7



5

Capital expenditures, excluding Tiverton Casino Hotel and new hotel at Twin River Casino (13,114)



(5,607)

Capital expenditures - Tiverton Casino Hotel (1,824)



(58,740)

Capital expenditures - new hotel at Twin River Casino (3,741)



(14,101)

Payments associated with gaming license (942)



(155)

Net cash used in investing activities (29,220)



(70,417)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Revolver borrowings 25,000



26,000

Revolver repayments (80,000)



—

Term loan proceeds, net of fees of $10,655 289,345



—

Term loan repayments (342,439)



(32,127)

Senior note proceeds, net of fees of $6,130 393,870



—

Payment of financing fees (3,358)



—

Stock repurchases (409)



—

Stock options exercised via repayment of non-recourse notes —



890

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 282,009



(5,237)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 309,455



(20,219)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 81,431



93,216

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 390,886



$ 72,997









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 10,960



$ 11,046

Cash paid for income taxes $ 8,794



$ 10,226









Non-cash investing and financing activities:





Unpaid property and equipment $ 614



$ 18,161

Deposit applied to fixed asset purchases $ 981



$ —

Deemed dividends related to changes in fair value of common stock subject to possible redemption $ —



$ 2,610

Intrinsic value of stock options exercised via repayment of non-recourse notes $ —



$ 8,131

Termination of operating leases via purchase of underlying assets $ 1,665



$ —

Stock issued for acquisition of Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. $ 86,780



$ —



TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue $ 143,218



$ 110,815



$ 263,849



$ 215,621

















Net income $ 17,180



$ 20,300



$ 34,776



$ 32,934

Interest expense, net of interest income 9,212



5,068



16,250



10,767

Provision for income taxes 6,145



6,056



11,818



12,600

Depreciation and amortization 8,233



5,135



15,002



10,347

Non-operating income (182)



—



(182)



—

Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt (1) 1,491



—



1,491



—

Merger and going public expenses (2) 759



664



7,199



664

Restructuring costs (3) 716



—



716



—

Newport Grand disposal loss (4) —



—



—



5,885

Share-based compensation 1,628



6,029



1,780



11,047

Non-recurring litigation expenses, net of insurance proceeds (5) 524



375



(33)



1,233

Pension audit payment (6) (519)



—



(519)



—

Legal and financial expenses for strategic review (7) —



132



—



682

Acquisition costs (8) 764



—



1,202



—

Credit Agreement amendment (income) expenses (9) (197)



15



138



401

Storm related repair expense, net of insurance recoveries (10) —



73



—



213

Expansion and pre-opening expenses (11) —



451



—



485

Professional and advisory fees associated with capital return program (12) 1,703



—



1,703



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,457



$ 44,298



$ 91,341



$ 87,258

















Net income margin 12.00 %

18.32 %

13.18 %

15.27 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 33.14 %

39.97 %

34.62 %

40.47 %

_______________________________

(1) Loss on debt extinguishment and modification of debt related to the Company's debt refinancing. (2) Merger and going public expenses primarily include legal and financial advisory costs related to the merger with Dover Downs and costs

of becoming a public company. (3) Restructuring costs reflect severance charges related to Dover Downs integration. (4) Newport Grand disposal loss represents the loss on the sale of the land and building in the first quarter of 2018. (5) Non-recurring litigation expense represents legal expenses incurred by TRWH in connection with certain litigation matters (net of

insurance reimbursements). (6) Pension audit payment represents an adjustment to a charge for out-of-period unpaid contributions, inclusive of estimated interest and penalties, to one of the Company's multi-employer pension plans. (7) Legal and financial expenses for the strategic review include expenses associated with TRWH's review of strategic alternatives that began in April 2017. (8) Acquisition costs represent costs incurred during the year associated with the Company's announced pending acquisitions of three

casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado from Affinity Gaming, as well as the Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City in Kansas City, Missouri and

the Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi from Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (9) Credit Agreement amendment (income) expenses include costs associated with amendments made to TRWH's Credit Agreement. (10) Storm-related repair expenses include costs, net of insurance recoveries, associated with damage from Hurricane Nate at Hard Rock Biloxi. (11) Expansion and pre-opening expenses represent costs incurred for Tiverton Casino Hotel prior to its opening on September 1, 2018. (12) Professional and advisory fees incurred related to the Company's capital return program.

TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.

Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited)(1) (in thousands)

Three months ended June 30, 2019 Rhode

Island

Delaware

Biloxi

Other

Total Revenue $ 82,856



$ 25,751



$ 32,118



$ 2,493



$ 143,218





















Net income $ 21,549



$ 1,332



$ 4,470



$ (10,171)



$ 17,180

Interest expense, net of interest income 955



59



(8)



8,206



9,212

Provision for income taxes 8,009



512



1,192



(3,568)



6,145

Depreciation and amortization 4,546



1,284



2,359



44



8,233

Non-operating income —



(38)



—



(144)



(182)

Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt 1,038



—



—



453



1,491

Merger and going public expenses —



206



—



553



759

Restructuring costs



716



—



—



716

Share-based compensation —



—



—



1,628



1,628

Non-recurring litigation expenses, net of insurance proceeds —



—



275



249



524

Pension audit payment (519)



—



—



—



(519)

Acquisition costs —



—



—



764



764

Credit Agreement amendment income —



—



—



(197)



(197)

Professional and advisory fees associated with capital return program —



—



—



1,703



1,703

Allocation of corporate costs 2,570



1,112



1,005



(4,687)



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,148



$ 5,183



$ 9,293



$ (5,167)



$ 47,457



Three months ended June 30, 2018

Rhode

Island

Biloxi

Other

Total Revenue

$ 75,935



$ 32,016



$ 2,864



$ 110,815



















Net income

24,083



4,519



(8,302)



20,300

Interest expense, net of interest income

1,973



1



3,094



5,068

Provision for income taxes

6,719



1,395



(2,058)



6,056

Depreciation and amortization

2,779



2,318



38



5,135

Merger and going public expenses

—



—



664



664

Share-based compensation

—



—



6,029



6,029

Non-recurring litigation expenses, net of insurance proceeds

—



—



375



375

Legal and financial expenses for strategic review

—



—



132



132

Credit Agreement amendment expenses

—



—



15



15

Storm related repair expense, net of insurance recoveries

—



73



—



73

Expansion and pre-opening expenses

451



—



—



451

Allocation of corporate costs

2,084



987



(3,071)



—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 38,089



$ 9,293



$ (3,084)



$ 44,298



_______________________________

(1) See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.