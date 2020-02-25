Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Feb 25, 2020, 16:15 ET
PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH) (the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 20, 2020 to stockholders of record as of March 6, 2020. The Company expects the total cost of the dividend will be approximately $3.2 million based on shares outstanding of 31.7 million as of January 31, 2020.
About Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.
Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. owns and manages seven casinos, two in Rhode Island, one in Mississippi, one in Delaware, and three casinos as well as a horse racetrack that has 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. Properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino (Dover, DE), Golden Gates Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Golden Gulch Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Mardi Gras Casino (Black Hawk, CO), and Arapahoe Park racetrack (Aurora, CO). Its casinos range in size from 695 slots and 17 table games combined for Colorado facilities to properties with over 4,100 slots, approximately 125 table games, and 48 stadium gaming positions, along with hotel and resort amenities. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TRWH."
Investor Contact
Steve Capp
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
401-475-8564
InvestorRelations@twinriver.com
Media Contact
Liz Cohen
Kekst CNC
212-521-4845
Liz.Cohen@kekstcnc.com
SOURCE Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.
