Twin River Worldwide Holdings To Release 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 19, 2019

LINCOLN, R.I., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 after the market close on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Management will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 791-0146 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID 1562667. An audit webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website www.twinriverwwholdings.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc., owns and manages two casinos in Rhode Island and one in Mississippi, as well as a Colorado horse race track that possesses 13 OTB licenses. Properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI) and Arapahoe Park (Aurora, CO). TRWH's expertise spans various casino markets, including regional, destination & resort environments. Its casinos range in size from 1,000 slots and 32 table games facilities to properties with 4,200 slots and 123 table games, along with hotel and resort amenities.

