Twine Publishes Guide for Schools Transitioning to Online Learning

DECATUR, Ga., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With Covid-19 restrictions in place, schools are facing unprecedented transitions to full-time remote learning with little time to prepare. Twine, a provider of school management software for small-to-medium sized private and charter schools, recognized the difficulties inherent in this transition and developed a comprehensive guide to transitioning to online learning for school leaders.

Twine CEO Gary Falcon said about the guide, "We recognize the hard work school leaders do every day and the additional challenges posed by the sudden shift to online learning. We're lucky to have great staff with expertise in online learning and school management, and wanted to pull together this resource as a way to hopefully make things at least a bit easier for school management teams."

The guide, which is available for free to schools at https://choosetwine.com/transitioning-to-online-learning/, provides guidance to school leaders on everything from establishing remote learning schedules and policies, to ensuring students and staff have the equipment they need, to developing and finding content for online learning.

About Twine: Twine is a provider of school management software for small-to-medium sized private and charter schools based in Decatur, Ga. Founded in 2016, Twine provides school websites, staff intranets, parent communications, online classrooms, assessment, report cards, transcripts, and more, to schools both domestically and internationally.

