Twinlode Automation Announces Strategic Hire of Terry Krantz as Vice President of Automation

According to Twinlode Automation partner, Richard Kooistra, "Twinlode Automation is thrilled to announce the addition of Terry Krantz as the new Vice President of Automation. His combined leadership skills, industry knowledge, and complex solution consultancy competencies will make him a valuable asset to our company."

"Twinlode Automation is thrilled to announce the addition of Terry Krantz as the new Vice President of Automation. His combined leadership skills, industry knowledge, and complex solution consultancy competencies will make him a valuable asset to our company."

Terry Krantz has a long history in supply chain automation, having played key roles in account management, customer service, and project management. By leveraging extensive project and design experience from early careers in food, beverage, and grocery industries, Terry Krantz is well-equipped to present Twinlode Automation's automated solutions to customers across North America.

"I'm thrilled to bring my automation experience to Twinlode Automation and its long history of strong relationships in the industry", says Krantz. "The team and I are very excited to introduce the best-in-class technology from Körber Supply Chain to many of our long-standing clients and we continue to strive to add value within our current customers and beyond."

About Twinlode Automation:

Twinlode Automation is a leader in the material handling industry, leveraging over 30 years of experience to provide clients with complete storage solutions for total warehouse management. Twinlode Automation offers both traditional pallet rack systems and automated solutions to help customers overcome supply chain and logistical challenges in a variety of industries such as cold chain, fast moving consumer goods, beverage, agriculture and others across the supply chain. From conception to completion, Twinlode offers services which include consultation, design and implementation.

www.twinlodeautomation.com

Contact:

Twinlode Automation

Phone: 574.271.2300

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Twinlode Automation

Related Links

www.twinlodeautomation.com

