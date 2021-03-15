TWIST Announces Brand Initiative to Support Women-Founded Nonprofit Organizations Driving Impact in Their Local Communities

The continual brand action will occur quarterly and aim to partner with women hustlers, tastemakers, and leaders who have worked tirelessly within their community to empower real women. TWIST is proud to recognize organizations that shine a light on everyday women persevering to rise above ideals, societal norms, and expectations in order to embrace their identity with tenacity, confidence, and grit. As a brand that believes in the power of individuality, inclusivity, and positivity, TWIST kicks off this core brand action by pledging a donation this quarter to the non-profit, Black Girls CODE , as their first promised organization to support for the 2021 year.

Founded on the pillars of empowerment and education, Black Girls CODE is dedicated to leveling the playing field for girls of color in STEM. Through their tech education-focused programming and initiatives—designed for girls and young women between the ages of 7 to 17—they aim to inspire youth to become innovators in STEM fields, leaders in their communities, and builders of their own futures. At Black Girls CODE, they are on a mission to change the narrative surrounding racial and gender diversity in STEM and create safe spaces where Black girls can see themselves reflected in tech innovation. They strive to empower girls to go from consumers to creators and use technology as an avenue to be agents of change.

"All of us at TWIST are honored to be partnering with Black Girls CODE, an incredible organization whose long-term goals and ideology perfectly aligns with our ethos and mission at TWIST," states Marina Binichis, EVP of Marketing and Product Development. "Since conception, The TWIST brand represents originality, inclusivity, and accessibility. We are honored to put forth a quarterly system to highlight individuals and communities that align with the brand's elevated standards and work to create a more harmonious future of opportunities."

Black Girls CODE (BGC) noted, "We are grateful to have TWIST join us in our mission to level the playing field for girls of color in the STEM space. The company's support will be instrumental in helping us continue to cultivate spaces where Black girls can see themselves reflected in tech innovation and reach our goal of teaching 1 million goals to code by 2040."

ABOUT TWIST:

We hail from The Curl Experts™ at Ouidad, a brand with over 35 years of history pioneering the curl category. Our roots are grounded in empowerment, passion, and self-acceptance—stemming from one iconic idea: "Let curls be curls."

TWIST by Ouidad is committed to evolving those ideals and building on the expert knowledge of curl care and style. Our foundation of quality ingredient-driven formulas that deliver the best results for real life-needs is crucial to assuring your hair will flourish day after day.

ABOUT BLACK GIRLS CODE:

Since 2011, Black Girls CODE has been committed to providing girls from underrepresented communities access to technology and the 21st century skills necessary to become tech leaders. Black Girls CODE's organizational vision is to increase the number of women of color in the digital space by empowering girls of color ages 7 to 17 to become innovators in STEM fields, and builders of their own futures through exposure to computer science and technology.

SOURCE TWIST

