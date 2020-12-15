Twistle Deploys First COVID-19 Vaccine Communication Pathways at Two Large Health Systems

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twistle is pleased to announce that the first of its COVID-19 vaccine administration pathways is now live at two large health systems in the western United States, including HonorHealth. Twistle is delivering secure messages to staff as they prepare to administer their first vaccine delivery.

"Twistle has supported over 180,000 COVID-19 positive patients in their safe at-home recovery since March," said Kulmeet Singh, CEO of Twistle. "To be able to play a part in this next, more hopeful phase of the pandemic is an important milestone for our company."

Vaccine administration has significant challenges including determining who is eligible for this first batch of vaccines, conducting risk factor screening, obtaining consent, scheduling and delivering the first dose, communicating with patients to ensure timely delivery of the vaccine's second dose, monitoring and reporting adverse events.

The nation's healthcare system is already under immense pressure to maintain large daily screening volumes and care for a growing number of COVID-19 positive patients. Now frontline caregivers are overwhelmed with the task of communicating with staff and patients. To streamline the process, the health systems looked to Twistle to automate communication and ensure that front line healthcare workers can be vaccinated as efficiently and effectively as possible.

"Using Twistle alongside the systems in place with Maricopa County allows us to follow the prioritization recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arizona's Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Advisory Committee," said Jim Whitfill, MD, senior vice president, chief transformation officer at HonorHealth. "This technology also automates staff notifications of the vaccine's availability for an efficient workflow of the vaccine distribution."

About Twistle

Twistle helps care teams transform the patient experience, improve quality, and reduce costs through patient-centered, HIPAA-compliant communication. We offer "turn-by-turn" guidance as patients navigate their health journey - before, during, and after a care episode. A rich library of clinical content and best practices optimizes patient engagement to improve care plan compliance. Twistle delivers education, coaching, remote patient monitoring and assessment forms to regularly connect patients and care teams, delivering a more comprehensive patient experience that also saves valuable staff time, improves patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes, decreases avoidable readmissions and ED visits, and reduces length of stay.

