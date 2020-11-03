Twistle Recognized as a Finalist for TripleTree 2020 iAwards

Twistle removes typical barriers to care through clinical content and communication best practices to engage patients throughout their care journey, improving activation and facilitating better outcomes. The technology provides proactive and timely guidance giving patients important information, instruction and support while reducing the administrative burden for care teams so they can focus on patient care.

The company serves more than 250 hospitals and healthcare organizations across the United States and is on track to engage 500,000 patients in 2020. Twistle also offers significant ROI. Typical results for its clients include a 20% decrease in length of hospital stay, 30% reduction in readmissions and emergency department visits, 30% fewer phone calls, and a 92% patient satisfaction rate.

In addition, Twistle's versatile secure messaging platform was used to create six new COVID-19 communication pathways, including EMR integration, within seven days. The solution supports safe at-home monitoring of COVID-19-positive patients who do not need to be hospitalized. These pathways were initially deployed in early March and have since supported nearly 120,000 COVID-19 patients across the country.

"We develop technology that is easily accessible for patients - no app download or account necessary - and it lowers barriers to patient-centered care to empower patients in their own health management," said Kulmeet Singh, CEO of Twistle. "This recognition is a great confirmation of the value of our solution and the positive impact it is having on patient lives."

Twistle helps care teams transform the patient experience, improve quality, and reduce costs through patient-centered, HIPAA-compliant communication. We offer "turn-by-turn" guidance as patients navigate their health journey - before, during, and after a care episode. A rich library of clinical content and best practices optimizes patient engagement to improve care plan compliance. Twistle delivers education, coaching, remote patient monitoring and assessment forms to regularly connect patients and care teams, delivering a more comprehensive patient experience that also saves valuable staff time, improves patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes, decreases avoidable readmissions and ED visits, and reduces length of stay.

