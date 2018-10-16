Twistlock Releases Cloud Discovery Open Source Tool for Cloud Native Services

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Twistlock , the leader in container and cloud native cyber security, today announced the release of the open source Cloud Discovery tool. Cloud Discovery gives enterprise infrastructure, operations, and security teams the ability to easily understand and quantify the size of their environment, and get a birds' eye view of what cloud native services are running and where. The first release supports Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), with more platforms to be announced.

Cloud Discovery connects to cloud providers' native platform APIs to discover services such as container registries, managed Kubernetes platforms, and serverless services, and requires only read permissions. Other key features include:

Network discovery to discover cloud native infrastructure and applications, such as Docker Registries and Kubernetes API servers

Instantly identify weak settings and authentication

Easily integrated into DevSecOps processes

Provided as a simple Docker container image that can be run anywhere and requires only read permissions to cloud accounts

Works well for both interactive use and automation

Outputs data into standard JSON for easy integration with other tools

Written in Go

"In many organizations, IT ops, security, and audit personnel need to discover all the cloud native entities being used at their organizations," said John Morello, Chief Technology Officer, Twistlock. "This is often a result of development teams starting up resources and deploying cloud native applications, but the security or operations team may not always know exactly where they're deploying them. We want to make that easy without creating any new security gaps."

"Since our founding, we've been committed to enhancing security efforts for the cloud native community through upstream contributions to open source projects," said Ben Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer, Twistlock. "From creating the authorization framework within Docker and Openshift and secrets management for Docker Swarm, to the release of Cloud Discovery -- open source is in our DNA. We hope Cloud Discovery helps the community and look forward to adding new features and components that benefit everyone."

View the Cloud Discovery repo ( https://github.com/twistlock/cloud-discovery ) on Github to get started or contribute to the project. To learn more, visit Twistlock ( https://www.twistlock.com/2018/11/13/open-source-cloud-discovery-tool/ ).

About Twistlock

Trusted by 25% of the Fortune 100, Twistlock is the most complete, automated, and scalable cloud native cybersecurity platform. From precise, actionable vulnerability management to automatically deployed runtime protection and firewalls, Twistlock protects applications across the development lifecycle and into production. Purpose built for containers, serverless, and other leading technologies, Twistlock gives developers the speed they want, and CISOs the control they need. For more information, please visit www.twistlock.com

