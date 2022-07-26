Twitch Co-founder Kevin Lin and Taiwan Digital Minister Audrey Tang Discuss Web3 and the Future of Gaming on the Inaugural Season of "Innovative Minds" from TaiwanPlus

During their wide-ranging discussion, Lin will share his journey from Yale biology major to beverage company forklift driver to internet live-streaming pioneer. The two also discuss the possibilities of Web3 and the metaverse, and related challenges that game-builders like Lin are trying to solve, such as interoperability and composability.

"Games [are] not just a game," Lin says during the episode. "There's connective tissue there too — there's guilds, there's clans, there's chat, there's voice chat, there's coordination. Can you use game mechanics and that type of interaction design to build out something that is a social experience, that can expand from there, that isn't just about playing the game?" He also reveals his favorite video games and shares details of his new venture, Metatheory, an entertainment and gaming company with a team in Taipei, Taiwan.

Tang relates Lin's observations to her personal experiences as a widely admired hacker, internet expert, and leader in the open-source community. She recalls that during Taiwan's 2014 Sunflower Movement — Tang's first introduction to politics — one demonstrator broadcasted their message by playing Minesweeper on Twitch. "A lot of young people learned about good governance and about community coordination through guilds in the games," Tang notes.

"Innovative Minds with Audrey Tang," which debuted in May 2022, will comprise 13 episodes in total. Past episodes have featured Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, YouTube co-founder Steve Chen, and former president of Estonia, Toomas Hendrik.

"TaiwanPlus is committed to showcasing a diverse range of perspectives and cutting-edge views, through news, documentaries, and other programming," says TaiwanPlus Deputy CEO/Acting CEO Michael Yu. "Audrey Tang's insightful conversations with innovative thought leaders from around the world are an ideal way to contribute to the global dialogue while also introducing the world to Taiwan's values of freedom, democracy, and innovation."

