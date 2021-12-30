Twitch Co-Founder Launches Fractal, a New Marketplace for Gaming NFTs

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Kan, Co-Founder of Twitch, launched Fractal today, his new marketplace for gaming NFTs. The company launched with a slate of leading partner blockchain games, including Aurory , Caveworld , Genopets , Mini Royale , Nyan Heroes , Panzerdogs , Portals , Photo Finish , Solchicks , Syn City , The Sandbox , and more. These titles collectively merchandise billions in NFT value within their games. Players on Fractal will be able to buy gaming NFTs for partner games directly from studio drops or in the resale market from other players.

NFTs are the latest trend in digital assets: digital records of ownership of virtual items that are stored on a public blockchain. Many new gaming companies are generating revenue to fund the development of their games by preselling NFTs that have in-game value to players. Fractal is the first digital marketplace to focus on gaming NFTs. Fractal is founded by industry veterans and serial entrepreneurs in gaming and e-commerce, including Justin Kan, who was previously co-founder of Twitch.

"Players will now own their in-game assets and be able to take them with them wherever they go," said Justin Kan, co-founder of Fractal. "Durable digital assets through NFTs are the future of gaming. We've partnered with some of the most innovative gaming companies on the Solana blockchain to bring that future forward."

"We've seen over 100,000 community members join our Discord server within 10 days since we announced Fractal, making Fractal one of the fastest growing communities in crypto" said Mr. Kan. "Players are excited about blockchain games and we're excited about all the new experiences that will be enabled by them."

Fractal went live today on the Solana blockchain and players were immediately able to start trading in-game assets by connecting a crypto wallet such as Phantom . As a reward for joining the community early, the first 100,000 members will soon be receiving their own unique Fractal NFT. These NFTs will unlock future benefits for the NFT holder within the Fractal community and potentially in third-party games as well.

"Fractal is a marketplace for gamers made by gamers. We believe it can help bring new audiences to discover NFTs and the possibilities offered by our open gaming Metaverse, so we're happy to see users will soon be able to exchange, sell their virtual LANDS NFTs and game assets on Fractal," said Sebastien Borget, Co-founder and COO of The Sandbox .

"We're really excited to be working with Fractal," said Albert Chen, Co-Founder and CEO of Genopets . "We believe their gaming-focused NFT marketplace will bring innovative functions that help us expand the play-to-earn experience to gamers around the world."

About Fractal

Fractal is an open marketplace for gaming NFTs. Game companies are able to list NFT drops for durable in-game assets and sell directly to players. Players are able to discover new NFT games, buy NFTs and resell their NFTs. Fractal is founded by industry veterans Justin Kan, Robin Chan, David Wurtz, and Mike Angell. For more information, visit www.fractal.is

