Twitter Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020.

"2020 was an extraordinary year for Twitter. We are more proud than ever to serve the public conversation, especially in these unprecedented times," said Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO. "We reported a 27% year-over-year increase in mDAU in Q4 2020, reaching an average of 192 million. Our product changes to date are promoting healthier conversations for those who use our service, including advertisers and partners, and we are excited about our plans to continue innovating in 2021."

"We delivered record revenue of $1.29 billion in Q4, up 28% year over year, reflecting better-than-expected performance across all major products and geographies," said Ned Segal, Twitter's CFO. "We made significant progress on our brand and direct response products in advance of the recent relaunch of our Mobile Application Promotion (MAP) offering. Advertisers are benefitting from new ad formats, stronger attribution, and improved targeting, resulting in a 31% year-over-year increase in total ad revenue and greater than 50% year-over-year growth in MAP revenue in Q4."

Fiscal Year 2020 Operational and Financial Highlights

Except as otherwise stated, all financial results discussed below are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP. As supplemental information, we have provided certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release's supplemental tables, and such supplemental tables include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results. The sum of individual metrics may not always equal total amounts indicated due to rounding.

2020 revenue was $3.72 billion , an increase of 7% year over year.

2020 costs and expenses totaled $3.69 billion , an increase of 19% year over year. This resulted in operating income of $27 million and 1% operating margin.

2020 net loss was $1.14 billion , representing a net margin of -31% and diluted EPS of - $1.44 . This compares to 2019 net income of $1.47 billion , representing a net margin of 42% and diluted EPS of $1.87 . Both periods were affected by non-cash, tax related adjustments as described below.

, representing a net margin of -31% and diluted EPS of - . This compares to 2019 net income of , representing a net margin of 42% and diluted EPS of . Both periods were affected by non-cash, tax related adjustments as described below. In 2020, excluding a deferred tax asset valuation allowance of $1.10 billion and corresponding non-cash income tax expense based primarily on cumulative taxable losses driven primarily by COVID-19, adjusted net loss was $34 million , adjusted net margin was -1%, and adjusted diluted EPS was - $0.04 .

and corresponding non-cash income tax expense based primarily on cumulative taxable losses driven primarily by COVID-19, adjusted net loss was , adjusted net margin was -1%, and adjusted diluted EPS was - .

In 2019, excluding an income tax benefit from the establishment of deferred tax assets related to intra-entity transfers of intangible assets of $1.21 billion , adjusted net income was $259 million , adjusted net margin was 7%, and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.33 .

Fourth Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Highlights

Q4 revenue totaled $1.29 billion , an increase of 28% year over year or 27% on a constant currency basis.

, an increase of 28% year over year or 27% on a constant currency basis. Advertising revenue totaled $1.15 billion , up 31% year over year or 30% on a constant currency basis.

, up 31% year over year or 30% on a constant currency basis.

Total ad engagements increased 35% year over year.





Cost per engagement (CPE) decreased 3% year over year.



Data licensing and other revenue totaled $134 million , an increase of 9% year over year.

, an increase of 9% year over year.

US revenue totaled $733 million , an increase of 24% year over year.

, an increase of 24% year over year.

International revenue totaled $556 million , an increase of 34% year over year or 32% on a constant currency basis.

Q4 costs and expenses totaled $1.04 billion , an increase of 21% year over year. This resulted in operating income of $252 million and 20% operating margin, compared to operating income of $153 million and 15% operating margin in the same period of the previous year.

Stock-based compensation (SBC) expense grew 27% year over year to $128 million and was approximately 10% of total revenue.

Q4 net income was $222 million , representing a net margin of 17% and diluted EPS of $0.27 . This compares to net income of $119 million , a net margin of 12% and diluted EPS of $0.15 in the same period of the previous year.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $330 million , compared to $277 million in the same period last year. Capital expenditures totaled $292 million , compared to $150 million in the same period last year, driven by infrastructure investments in data center build-outs to support audience growth and product innovation.

Average mDAU was 192 million for Q4, compared to 152 million in the same period of the previous year and compared to 187 million in the previous quarter.

Average US mDAU was 37 million for Q4, compared to 31 million in the same period of the previous year and compared to 36 million in the previous quarter.



Average international mDAU was 155 million for Q4, compared to 121 million in the same period of the previous year and compared to 152 million in the previous quarter.

Outlook

As we enter 2021, our objectives are similar to previous years and our success will best be measured by our ability to grow our audience and deliver financial results in line with our guidance.

We expect to grow headcount by more than 20% in 2021, especially in engineering, product, design, and research. Given the hiring and investment decisions made in 2020 and previous years, along with anticipated 2021 headcount growth, we expect total costs and expenses to grow 25% or more in 2021, ramping in absolute dollars over the course of the year. Our investments also include the final buildout of a new data center in 2021, adding capacity to support audience and revenue growth.

Finally, assuming the global pandemic continues to improve and that we see modest impact from the rollout of changes associated with iOS 14, we expect total revenue to grow faster than expenses in 2021. How much faster will depend on our execution on our direct response roadmap and macroeconomic factors.

For Q1'21, we expect:

Total revenue to be between $940 million and $1.04 billion

and GAAP operating income to be between a loss of $50 million and break even

For FY21, we expect:

Stock-based compensation expense to be between $525 million and $575 million

and Capital expenditures to be between $900 million and $950 million

Note that our outlook for Q1 and the full year 2021 reflects foreign exchange rates as of January 2021.

For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Appendix

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Webcast and Conference Call Details

Twitter will host a conference call today, Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 3pm Pacific Time (6pm Eastern Time) to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020. The company will be following the conversation about the earnings announcement on Twitter. To have your questions considered during the Q&A, Tweet your question to @TwitterIR using $TWTR. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the company's Investor Relations page at investor.twitterinc.com. Twitter has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website and the Twitter accounts of @jack, @nedsegal, @Twitter, and @TwitterIR as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Details

Twitter expects to release financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on April 29, 2021, after market close. Twitter will host a conference call on the same day to discuss these financial results at 3pm Pacific Time (6pm Eastern Time).

About Twitter, Inc.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) is what's happening and what people are talking about right now. To learn more, visit about.twitter.com and follow @Twitter. Let's talk.

A Note About Metrics

Twitter defines monetizable daily active usage or users (mDAU) as people, organizations, or other accounts who logged in or were otherwise authenticated and accessed Twitter on any given day through twitter.com or Twitter applications that are able to show ads. Average mDAU for a period represents the number of mDAU on each day of such period divided by the number of days for such period. Changes in mDAU are a measure of changes in the size of our daily logged in or otherwise authenticated active total accounts. To calculate the year-over-year change in mDAU, we subtract the average mDAU for the three months ended in the previous year from the average mDAU for the same three months ended in the current year and divide the result by the average mDAU for the three months ended in the previous year. Additionally, our calculation of mDAU is not based on any standardized industry methodology and is not necessarily calculated in the same manner or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Similarly, our measures of mDAU growth and engagement may differ from estimates published by third parties or from similarly titled metrics of our competitors due to differences in methodology.

The numbers of mDAU presented in our earnings materials are based on internal company data. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage and engagement across our large number of total accounts around the world. Furthermore, our metrics may be impacted by our information quality efforts, which are our overall efforts to reduce malicious activity on the service, inclusive of spam, malicious automation, and fake accounts. For example, there are a number of false or spam accounts in existence on our platform. We have performed an internal review of a sample of accounts and estimate that the average of false or spam accounts during the fourth quarter of 2020 represented fewer than 5% of our mDAU during the quarter. The false or spam accounts for a period represents the average of false or spam accounts in the samples during each monthly analysis period during the quarter. In making this determination, we applied significant judgment, so our estimation of false or spam accounts may not accurately represent the actual number of such accounts, and the actual number of false or spam accounts could be higher than we have estimated. We are continually seeking to improve our ability to estimate the total number of spam accounts and eliminate them from the calculation of our mDAU, and have made improvements in our spam detection capabilities that have resulted in the suspension of a large number of spam, malicious automation, and fake accounts. We intend to continue to make such improvements. After we determine an account is spam, malicious automation, or fake, we stop counting it in our mDAU, or other related metrics. We also treat multiple accounts held by a single person or organization as multiple mDAU because we permit people and organizations to have more than one account. Additionally, some accounts used by organizations are used by many people within the organization. As such, the calculations of our mDAU may not accurately reflect the actual number of people or organizations using our platform.

In addition, geographic location data collected for purposes of reporting the geographic location of our mDAU is based on the IP address or phone number associated with the account when an account is initially registered on Twitter. The IP address or phone number may not always accurately reflect a person's actual location at the time they engaged with our platform. For example, someone accessing Twitter from the location of the proxy server that the person connects to rather than from the person's actual location.

We regularly review and may adjust our processes for calculating our internal metrics to improve their accuracy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Twitter's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Twitter's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Twitter's future financial and operating performance, including its outlook, guidance and long-term mDAU goals, as well as the factors, assumptions and variables underlying Twitter's outlook, guidance and goals; Twitter's plans for 2021, including product development and planned investments; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related responses of businesses and governments to the pandemic on Twitter's operations and operating results, and Twitter's expectations regarding future capital expenditures and other expenses, including its SBC expense. Twitter's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include the possibility that: the COVID-19 pandemic and related impacts will continue to adversely impact our business, financial condition, and operating results and the achievement of our strategic objectives as well as the markets in which we operate and worldwide and regional economies; Twitter's total accounts and engagement do not grow or decline; Twitter's strategies, priorities, or plans take longer to execute than anticipated; Twitter's new products and product features do not meet expectations and fail to drive mDAU growth; advertisers continue to reduce or discontinue their spending on Twitter; data partners reduce or discontinue their purchases of data licenses from Twitter; and Twitter experiences expenses that exceed its expectations. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Twitter's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, each filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information will also be set forth in Twitter's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Twitter as of the date hereof, and Twitter disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Twitter's financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, Twitter considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including revenues excluding foreign exchange effect, which we refer to as on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP costs and expenses, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net margin, adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share, and adjusted free cash flow. In order to present revenues on a constant currency basis for the fiscal year and quarter ended December 31, 2020, Twitter translated the applicable measure using the prior year's monthly exchange rates for its settlement currencies other than the US dollar. Twitter defines non-GAAP income before income taxes as income (loss) before income taxes adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes, non-cash expense related to acquisitions, impairment (gain) on investments in privately held companies, restructuring charges, and one-time nonrecurring gain, if any; Twitter defines non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes as the current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability using the estimated annual effective tax rate, which is dependent on the jurisdictional mix of earnings; and Twitter defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes, non-cash expense related to acquisitions, impairment (gain) on investments in privately held companies, restructuring charges, and one-time nonrecurring gain, if any, and adjustment to income tax expense based on the non-GAAP measure of profitability using the estimated annual effective tax rate, which is dependent on the jurisdictional mix of earnings. Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by non-GAAP diluted share count. Non-GAAP diluted share count is GAAP basic share count plus potential common stock instruments such as stock options, RSUs, shares to be purchased under employee stock purchase plan, unvested restricted stock, the conversion feature of convertible senior notes, and warrants. Twitter defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, interest and other expense, net, provision (benefit) for income taxes, restructuring charges, and one-time nonrecurring gain, if any. Twitter defines non-GAAP costs and expenses as total costs and expenses adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash expense related to acquisitions, restructuring charges, and one-time nonrecurring gain, if any. We have presented adjusted net income (loss) solely to exclude the income tax benefit from the establishment of deferred tax assets related to intra-entity transfers of intangible assets in the year ended December 31, 2019, and the income tax provision from the establishment of a valuation allowance against the deferred tax assets in the year ended December 31, 2020, and no other adjustments were made in the calculation of this measure. Adjusted net margin is calculated by dividing adjusted net income (loss) by GAAP revenue. Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income (loss) by GAAP diluted share count. Adjusted free cash flow is GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (i.e., purchases of property and equipment including equipment purchases that were financed through finance leases, less proceeds received from the disposition of property and equipment).

Twitter is presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing Twitter's operating results through the eyes of management, and because it believes that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing Twitter's core business operating results over multiple periods with other companies in its industry.

Twitter believes that revenues on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP costs and expenses, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net margin, and adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of Twitter's past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by Twitter's management in its financial and operational decision-making. Twitter uses these measures to establish budgets and operational goals for managing its business and evaluating its performance.

Twitter believes that revenues on a constant currency basis is a useful metric that facilitates comparison to its historical performance. Twitter believes that non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP costs and expenses, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net margin, and adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be masked by expenses and one-time gains or charges, or the effects of the income tax benefits related to the establishment of deferred tax assets and the tax provisions from the establishment of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets described above, which are non-operating benefits and expenses.

In addition, Twitter believes that adjusted free cash flow provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash from operations and that it is typically a more conservative measure of cash flows. However, adjusted free cash flow does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of its ability to fund its cash needs.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

TWITTER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,988,429



$ 1,799,082

Short-term investments

5,483,873



4,839,970

Accounts receivable, net

1,041,743



850,184

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

123,063



130,839

Total current assets

8,637,108



7,620,075

Property and equipment, net

1,493,794



1,031,781

Operating lease right-of-use assets

930,139



697,095

Intangible assets, net

58,338



55,106

Goodwill

1,312,346



1,256,699

Deferred tax assets, net

796,326



1,908,086

Other assets

151,039



134,547

Total assets

$ 13,379,090



$ 12,703,389

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 194,281



$ 161,148

Accrued and other current liabilities

662,965



500,893

Convertible notes, short-term

917,866



—

Operating lease liabilities, short-term

177,147



146,959

Finance lease liabilities, short-term

567



23,476

Total current liabilities

1,952,826



832,476

Convertible notes, long-term

1,875,878



1,816,833

Senior notes, long-term

692,994



691,967

Operating lease liabilities, long-term

819,748



609,245

Deferred and other long-term tax liabilities, net

31,463



24,170

Other long-term liabilities

36,099



24,312

Total liabilities

5,409,008



3,999,003

Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

4



4

Additional paid-in capital

9,167,138



8,763,330

Treasury stock

(5,297)



—

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(66,094)



(70,534)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(1,125,669)



11,586

Total stockholders' equity

7,970,082



8,704,386

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 13,379,090



$ 12,703,389



TWITTER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue

$ 1,289,041



$ 1,007,341



$ 3,716,349



$ 3,459,329

Costs and expenses















Cost of revenue

432,924



314,008



1,366,388



1,137,041

Research and development

247,940



198,240



873,011



682,281

Sales and marketing

244,002



241,561



887,860



913,813

General and administrative

112,251



100,648



562,432



359,821

Total costs and expenses

1,037,117



854,457



3,689,691



3,092,956

Income from operations

251,924



152,884



26,658



366,373

Interest expense

(40,166)



(26,377)



(152,878)



(138,180)

Interest income

13,101



33,927



88,178



157,703

Other income (expense), net

(840)



(2,340)



(12,897)



4,243

Income (loss) before income taxes

224,019



158,094



(50,939)



390,139

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,903



39,321



1,084,687



(1,075,520)

Net income (loss)

$ 222,116



$ 118,773



$ (1,135,626)



$ 1,465,659

Net income (loss) per share:















Basic

$ 0.28



$ 0.15



$ (1.44)



$ 1.90

Diluted

$ 0.27



$ 0.15



$ (1.44)



$ 1.87

Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per

share:















Basic

793,789



776,647



787,861



770,729

Diluted

816,368



788,684



787,861



785,531



TWITTER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities















Net income (loss)

$ 222,116



$ 118,773



$ (1,135,626)



$ 1,465,659

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization expense

128,708



116,473



495,177



465,549

Stock-based compensation expense

128,184



101,296



474,932



378,025

Amortization of discount on convertible notes

27,000



20,047



101,733



113,298

Bad debt expense

1,914



422



18,775



3,083

Deferred income taxes

(4,596)



15,782



(36,978)



84,369

Deferred tax assets establishment related to intra-entity transfers of intangible assets

—



—



—



(1,206,880)

Deferred tax assets valuation allowance establishment

—



—



1,101,374



—

Impairment of investments in privately-held companies

—



—



8,842



1,550

Other adjustments

(3,008)



(3,487)



(10,764)



(19,989)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed from acquisitions:















Accounts receivable

(285,851)



(160,932)



(188,039)



(67,000)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

31,163



(8,386)



6,398



(29,602)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

46,288



45,018



168,000



149,880

Accounts payable

23,954



15,545



18,232



2,946

Accrued and other liabilities

46,848



52,303



123,345



92,681

Operating lease liabilities

(32,420)



(35,675)



(152,531)



(130,205)

Net cash provided by operating activities

330,300



277,179



992,870



1,303,364

Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property and equipment

(295,525)



(151,615)



(873,354)



(540,688)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

3,355



1,868



9,170



6,158

Purchases of marketable securities

(1,168,412)



(1,857,429)



(6,272,395)



(5,798,111)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

987,343



776,235



4,554,238



4,928,097

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

167,367



193,791



1,092,754



367,116

Purchases of investments in privately-held companies

(8,073)



—



(11,912)



(51,163)

Proceeds from sales of long-lived assets

—



—



—



11,781

Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(13,731)



(9,362)



(48,016)



(29,664)

Other investing activities

—



—



(11,050)



(9,500)

Net cash used in investing activities

(327,676)



(1,046,512)



(1,560,565)



(1,115,974)

Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes

—



—



1,000,000



—

Proceeds from issuance of senior notes

—



700,000



—



700,000

Debt issuance costs

—



(8,070)



(14,662)



(8,070)

Repayment of convertible notes

—



—



—



(935,000)

Repurchases of common stock

(245,292)



—



(245,292)



—

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(4,243)



(2,899)



(22,587)



(19,594)

Payments of finance lease obligations

(2,489)



(13,050)



(23,062)



(66,677)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

4,988



35



5,442



788

Proceeds from issuances of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

21,076



17,169



55,471



42,378

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(225,960)



693,185



755,310



(286,175)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(223,336)



(76,148)



187,615



(98,785)

Foreign exchange effect on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

10,849



6,366



(4,005)



4,576

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

2,223,763



1,897,448



1,827,666



1,921,875

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 2,011,276



$ 1,827,666



$ 2,011,276



$ 1,827,666

Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities















Common stock issued in connection with acquisitions

$ 6,999



$ —



$ 8,311



$ —

Changes in accrued property and equipment purchases

$ (78,767)



$ (11,694)



$ 24,882



$ 14,985

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the consolidated

statements of cash flows















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,988,429



$ 1,799,082



$ 1,988,429



$ 1,799,082

Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,287



1,862



2,287



1,862

Restricted cash included in other assets

20,560



26,722



20,560



26,722

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 2,011,276



$ 1,827,666



$ 2,011,276



$ 1,827,666



TWITTER, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Non-GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share:















Net income (loss)

$ 222,116



$ 118,773



$ (1,135,626)



$ 1,465,659

Exclude: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,903



39,321



1,084,687



(1,075,520)

Income (loss) before income taxes

224,019



158,094



(50,939)



390,139

Stock-based compensation expense

128,184



101,296



474,932



378,025

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

5,585



4,034



23,569



16,543

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes

27,000



20,047



101,733



113,298

Impairment on investments in privately-held companies

—



—



8,842



(8,611)

Restructuring charges

—



—



—



(217)

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

384,788



283,471



558,137



889,177

Non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes (1)

71,762



87,859



1,246,706



(970,493)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ 313,026



$ 195,612



$ (688,569)



$ 1,859,670

GAAP basic shares

793,789



776,647



787,861



770,729

Dilutive equity awards (2)

22,579



12,037



—



14,802

Non-GAAP diluted shares (3)

816,368



788,684



787,861



785,531

Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.38



$ 0.25



$ (0.87)



$ 2.37

Adjusted EBITDA:















Net income (loss)

$ 222,116



$ 118,773



$ (1,135,626)



$ 1,465,659

Stock-based compensation expense

128,184



101,296



474,932



378,025

Depreciation and amortization expense

128,708



116,473



495,177



465,549

Interest and other expense (income), net

27,905



(5,210)



77,597



(23,766)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,903



39,321



1,084,687



(1,075,520)

Restructuring charges

—



—



—



(217)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 508,816



$ 370,653



$ 996,767



$ 1,209,730

Stock-based compensation expense by function:















Cost of revenue

$ 8,687



$ 6,019



$ 32,020



$ 22,797

Research and development

76,406



59,564



281,092



209,063

Sales and marketing

25,176



21,717



98,748



85,739

General and administrative

17,915



13,996



63,072



60,426

Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 128,184



$ 101,296



$ 474,932



$ 378,025

Amortization of acquired intangible assets by function:















Cost of revenue

$ 5,585



$ 4,034



$ 23,569



$ 15,923

Sales and marketing

—



—



—



620

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets

$ 5,585



$ 4,034



$ 23,569



$ 16,543

Restructuring charges by function:















Cost of revenue

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (13)

Research and development

—



—



—



(73)

Sales and marketing

—



—



—



(87)

General and administrative

—



—



—



(44)

Total restructuring charges

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (217)

Non-GAAP costs and expenses:















Total costs and expenses

$ 1,037,117



$ 854,457



$ 3,689,691



$ 3,092,956

Less: stock-based compensation expense

(128,184)



(101,296)



(474,932)



(378,025)

Less: amortization of acquired intangible assets

(5,585)



(4,034)



(23,569)



(16,543)

Less: restructuring charges

—



—



—



217

Total non-GAAP costs and expenses

$ 903,348



$ 749,127



$ 3,191,190



$ 2,698,605



TWITTER, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

(Continued)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Adjusted free cash flow:















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 330,300



$ 277,179



$ 992,870



$ 1,303,364

Less: purchases of property and equipment

(295,525)



(151,615)



(873,354)



(540,688)

Plus: proceeds from sales of property and equipment

3,355



1,868



9,170



6,158

Adjusted free cash flow

$ 38,130



$ 127,432



$ 128,686



$ 768,834

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share:















Net income (loss)

$ 222,116



$ 118,773



$ (1,135,626)



$ 1,465,659

Exclude: benefit from deferred tax asset (4)

—



—



—



(1,206,880)

Exclude: provision for deferred tax assets valuation allowance (5)

—



—



1,101,374



—

Adjusted net income (loss)

$ 222,116



$ 118,773



$ (34,252)



$ 258,779

GAAP diluted shares

816,368



788,684



787,861



785,531

Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.27



$ 0.15



$ (0.04)



$ 0.33



















(1) The non-GAAP benefit from income taxes for the year ended December 31, 2019 includes benefits of $1.21 billion from the establishment of deferred tax assets from intra-entity transfers of intangible assets. The non-GAAP provision for income taxes for the year ended December 31, 2020 includes a provision of $1.11 billion related to the establishment of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets. (2) Gives effect to potential common stock instruments such as stock options, RSUs, shares to be issued under ESPP, unvested restricted stocks and warrants. There is no dilutive effect of the notes or the related hedge and warrant transactions. (3) GAAP diluted shares are the same as non-GAAP diluted shares for all periods presented. (4) The benefit from deferred tax asset in the year ended December 31, 2019 is primarily related to the establishment of deferred tax assets from intra-entity transfers of intangible assets. (5) The provision for deferred tax assets valuation allowance in the year ended December 31, 2020 is related to the establishment of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets.

TWITTER, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE TO NON-GAAP CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE

(In millions)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue, advertising revenue, data licensing and other revenue, international revenue and

international advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect (1):















Revenue

$ 1,289



$ 1,007



$ 3,716



$ 3,459

Foreign exchange effect on 2020 revenue using 2019 rates

(6)







(1)





Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect

$ 1,283







$ 3,715





Revenue year-over-year change percent

28 %





7 %



Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change percent

27 %





7 %





















Advertising revenue

$ 1,155



$ 885



$ 3,207



$ 2,993

Foreign exchange effect on 2020 advertising revenue using 2019 rates

(6)







(1)





Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect

$ 1,149







$ 3,206





Advertising revenue year-over-year change percent

31 %





7 %



Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change percent

30 %





7 %





















Data licensing and other revenue

$ 134



$ 123



$ 509



$ 466

Foreign exchange effect on 2020 data licensing and other revenue using 2019 rates

—







—





Data licensing and other revenue excluding foreign exchange effect

$ 134







$ 509





Data licensing and other revenue year-over-year change percent

9 %





9 %



Data licensing and other revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change percent

9 %





9 %





















International revenue

$ 556



$ 416



$ 1,638



$ 1,515

Foreign exchange effect on 2020 international revenue using 2019 rates

(6)







(1)





International revenue excluding foreign exchange effect

$ 550







$ 1,637





International revenue year-over-year change percent

34 %





8 %



International revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change percent

32 %





8 %





















International advertising revenue

$ 509



$ 375



$ 1,469



$ 1,358

Foreign exchange effect on 2020 international advertising revenue using 2019 rates

(6)







(1)





International advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect

$ 503







$ 1,468





International advertising revenue year-over-year change percent

35 %





8 %



International advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change percent

34 %





8 %





















(1) The sum of individual amounts may not always equal total amounts indicated due to rounding.

