TWIX® invents device that takes coffee to the next level

To celebrate this tasty union of enjoying a TWIX® and coffee together, the brand is unveiling the extremely limited-edition TWIX® Meltdown via the TWIX® Instagram handle - a first-of-its-kind product that allows fans to place a Left TWIX® or Right TWIX® into any cup of hot coffee and pull out just the cookie, leaving them with a chocolatey, caramely TWIX® coffee. The brand expects the TWIX® Meltdown to be the greatest thing to happen to coffee since the coffee bean.

"Enjoying a TWIX® and coffee together felt like a natural pairing," said Michelle Deignan, TWIX® Brand Director, Mars Wrigley Confectionery. "So it only seemed appropriate to provide consumers a way to combine the two, literally."

Consumers can learn more about this surprising pairing and have the chance to receive a limited-edition TWIX® Meltdown device by following TWIX® on Instagram beginning April 25, 2019. Please see official rules for details.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With an excess of $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, MARS DRINKS and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals, Blue Pearl®, VCA® and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 100,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

