TWL Crosses $1 Billion in Trailing Revenue

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Worldwide Logistics, a global logistics solutions provider, announced today it has surpassed $1 Billion in trailing 12 months revenue. This milestone comes after just 3 years of its founding. Since 2019, TWL has recorded triple-digit year-over-year growth in revenue and new customer additions.

Devon Wijesinghe, Chief Transformation Officer Terra Worldwide Logistics accepting ACG's Fastest Growing Company in Georgia Award.

This comes during a recent one-year period where most customers could not even secure capacity to move their goods. Terra answered this problem by building a unique data exchange that created a marketplace for suppliers to offer to their clients. "Our data exchange combined with our operational excellence has propelled our growth during one of the most tumultuous times on record for logistics," said Devon Wijesinghe, Chief Transformation Officer of Terra Worldwide. "In markets where supply is tight, it helps our customers secure capacity, and when space is open, it allows them to receive the most competitive rate."

Terra was recently recognized this year as the fastest growing middle market company in Georgia by the Association for Corporate Growth.

"Terra is the largest transportation solutions company…that you've probably never heard of," said Jim Briles, Founder and Chief Operating Officer. "Our focus has always been on our customers and solving their needs. That's what got us here and will continue to push us forward."

Founded in 2019, Terra Worldwide Logistics offers an end-to-end global logistics solution. This includes high-quality shipping/transportation services at highly-competitive industry rates. TWL's solutions include ocean air import/export, air ocean import/export, domestic transportation, customs brokerage/compliance consulting, warehousing and distribution, and purchase order management.

