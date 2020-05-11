TWN Communications Announces Professional Services Group

OLDSMAR, Fla., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TWN Communications has officially introduced the TWN Professional Services Group (TWN-PS) to their suite of broadband service offerings. This group assists in positioning TWN Communications as the broadband network builder/operator of choice for rural electric cooperatives. With a deep foundation of expertise gained through more than 300 collective years of leadership participation in areas of federal and state communications law, regulation, public policy advocacy, advanced technology and broadband provider business operations, TWN-PS serves as a valuable partner to cooperatives seeking a single resource of well-seasoned industry experts to facilitate their successful and economically efficient expansion into broadband services.

TWN-PS acts as an advocate and partner by advising, qualifying and then managing the application and/or bidding process for cooperatives seeking broadband funding assistance through programs such as the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), the USDA RUS ReConnect program and other federal and state broadband funding programs, as they become available. Moreover, several states still have regulatory barriers to entry for cooperatives seeking to enter the broadband business in response to significant member interest or board directives. TWN Professional Services can assist by interacting with and advocating on behalf of the cooperative before state legislatures, state regulatory commissions and other government entities as necessary.

"Rural electric cooperatives seek to bring critical broadband services to their membership without exposing the co-op to significant financial risk. State and federal legislatures and regulatory authorities are actively pursuing, and eager to support, low-risk solutions to the rural digital divide dilemma. TWN-PS experts are well-equipped to identify, explain and assist in developing strategies and making use of governmental assistance programs to achieve these common goals."

Electric cooperatives must lean heavily on qualified broadband consultants such as TWN Communications for information and education relating to the industry. TWN-PS offers that expertise with custom engagements, on-call advice, as well as focused subject matter such as white papers, and newsletters/advisories pertaining to the issues that influence this fast-moving industry.

Ardie Lauxman, CFO of Mohave Electric Cooperative in Arizona says, "having a resource to call upon is crucial for co-ops trying to navigate the complex world of broadband deployment. TWN Professional Services has helped us every step of the way with our state and federal funding applications. The team's expertise and depth of knowledge with the legal, technical and financial aspects of these applications and their ability to coordinate all of these aspects together have made the application processes as seamless as possible."

TWN partners with America's rural electric cooperatives to deploy residential and commercial broadband services to co-op member-owners. The unique partnership approach TWN offers to electric cooperatives mitigates financial risk to the co-op while still allowing the cooperative to deliver broadband services to even the most underserved rural areas. TWN works hand in hand with the cooperative to provide broadband feasibility studies, network design, engineering, construction and ongoing daily network operations and support.

