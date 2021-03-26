Two ACE Master's Degrees Earn Spots on Intelligent.com Top 50

INDIANAPOLIS, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two master's programs at American College of Education – the M.Ed. in Educational Leadership and M.A. in Secondary Education – were recognized as being among the country's best by Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning.

The M.Ed. placed 28 on the list of 50 Best Master's in Educational Leadership programs, with reviewers citing it for "most flexible admissions." The M.A. placed 36 among 50 Best Master's in Secondary Education, called out as the "most affordable program."

Intelligent.com's comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 160 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation and post-graduate employment. This marks the third consecutive year ACE has been recognized by Intelligent.com.

"Our goal has always been to provide accessible, affordable, high-quality education to our students, and we're proud to continue achieving that goal," said ACE President Dr. Shawntel Landry. "It is gratifying to receive this kind of consistent recognition as providing some of the country's best programs."

To read the full reviews, visit Intelligent.com's Top 50 Educational Leadership programs and Top 50 Secondary Education programs.

ACE is an accredited, completely online college specializing in affordable programs in education, leadership, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 70 programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. For more information, visit ace.edu.

