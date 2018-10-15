Two Additional Relief Sites in Florida Open to Provide Assistance to Farmers Insurance® and Foremost® Insurance Customers

In Marianna, Florida – located at 4230-A Lafayette Street, Marianna, FL 32446.

– located at 4230-A Lafayette Street, 32446. In Tallahassee, Florida – located at Heritage Plaza, 2810 Sharer Road, Tallahassee, FL 32132.

Customers in southern Georgia can continue filing claims and receive in-person assistance at the relief site in Albany, Georgia at the following location:

The Home Depot, 1219 Westover Boulevard, Albany, GA 31707.

Farmers and Foremost Insurance customers impacted can also file a claim by contacting their agent, visiting Farmers.com or Foremost.com, using the Farmers Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet, or by calling the 24-hour claims center:

Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764.

Foremost® and 21st Century® customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.

Bristol West® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.

Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).

