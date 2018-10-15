Two Additional Relief Sites in Florida Open to Provide Assistance to Farmers Insurance® and Foremost® Insurance Customers
Customers affected by Hurricane Michael can receive in-person assistance at locations in Florida and Georgia
07:07 ET
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the southeastern United States continues to recover from Hurricane Michael, Farmers Insurance® has established additional relief sites to assist Farmers® and Foremost® customers impacted by the storm.
The new Florida assistance centers will be:
- In Marianna, Florida – located at 4230-A Lafayette Street, Marianna, FL 32446.
- In Tallahassee, Florida – located at Heritage Plaza, 2810 Sharer Road, Tallahassee, FL 32132.
Customers in southern Georgia can continue filing claims and receive in-person assistance at the relief site in Albany, Georgia at the following location:
- The Home Depot, 1219 Westover Boulevard, Albany, GA 31707.
Farmers and Foremost Insurance customers impacted can also file a claim by contacting their agent, visiting Farmers.com or Foremost.com, using the Farmers Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet, or by calling the 24-hour claims center:
- Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764.
- Foremost® and 21st Century® customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.
- Bristol West® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.
- Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).
About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of affiliated insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 10 million households with over 19 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 48,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 21,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurance insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2018 Fortune 500 list.
SOURCE Farmers Insurance
