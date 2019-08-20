Two Are Better Than One: RMR & Associates Named to Multiple Rankings for the Washington Business Journal Book of Lists 2019

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RMR & Associates, Inc. (www.rmr.com), one of the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area's leading Integrated Marketing, Advertising, and Public Relations firms, announced today that it has achieved another year of ranking on not just one, but two lists compiled by The Washington Business Journal in its Annual Book of Lists.

RMR & Associates was included on both the Top Advertising Agencies and Top Public Relations Firms lists for the DC Metro Area in 2019, at #16 and #12, respectively. This year's ranked companies were featured in the August 2, 2019 issue of The Washington Business Journal.

Being named to both lists this year is particularly impactful to RMR as the firm has continued to expand its value-added service offerings to exceed its clients' expectations, often leveraging a combination of advertising and traditional media as well as social media strategies to propel its clients forward.

The Washington Business Journal publishes its rankings of local companies by various categories, business types, and professional themes throughout the year. This year marks RMR's 12th consecutive year of inclusion on the annual rankings, a testament to its expertise and industry leadership that continue to amplify its role in increasing the success of its clients across multiple industries.

"As an integrated marketing firm who looks to solve our clients' business problems, we are happy to be recognized on both lists, since we implement both Advertising and Public Relations programs to reach our clients' marketing goals," said President and CEO of RMR & Associates, Robyn Sachs. "We are proud to continually be recognized by the Washington Business Journal for success and growth we are achieving."

The Washington Business Journal's Book of Lists is set for publication in December, 2019.

About RMR & Associates, Inc.

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, RMR & Associates, Inc. (RMR), has been addressing the unique needs of clients serving commercial, B2B, B2G, B2C, government, non-profit, financial services and IT sectors for more than 25 years. For more information, please visit www.rmr.com and https://www.facebook.com/rmrassociates, and https://twitter.com/rmrassociates.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Hoke

(301) 230-0045 x101

lhoke@rmr.com

www.rmr.com



SOURCE RMR & Associates