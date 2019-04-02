Two Atlanta Interior Design Firms Join Forces

ATLANTA, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelly Hughes, a Founding Principal at HLGstudio and Kris Kirchner, Founding Principal of K2J, announced today that their interior design firms are combining forces, keeping the name, HLGstudio. "We are excited that our two firms will be uniting to build a more diverse team, allowing us to grow and develop even stronger partnerships with our clients," said Hughes.

Employee break area features large screen TV, community style table to encourage interaction and upholstered chairs for relaxation. Imaging rooms are carefully designed for maximum patient comfort.

HLGstudio and K2J will combine operations to further grow their corporate, education and healthcare markets. Founders of both firms have previously worked together and maintained a close relationship over the years, which was an important consideration as the two firm's cultures are quite similar. Partners in both firms have a deep sense of commitment to their employees and are dedicated to creating a business model that will carry the combined firms well into the future, providing significant growth opportunities internally and externally as well. "The partners want to ensure that our valued team members are able to see a clear path for personal and career growth. It is important for us that we embark on a strategy that establishes the belief that HLG/K2J employees today will have opportunities to be the firm's leaders of tomorrow," said Roger Godwin, co-founder of HLGstudio. Kirchner believes this unification of two well-established and respected design firms is significant because it allows the new HLGstudio to provide greater depth of resources to clients in our core practices; all of which have bright futures for years to come. "The result of a combined group is that we now will practice in an even more robust environment filled with opportunities to enhance our service to current clients while pursuing new clients and new geographical markets," said Hughes.

HLGstudio was founded nearly 15 years ago and is recognized as one of the leading design firms of corporate and education environments, counting Cox, Turner Broadcasting, and Georgia Tech, among others as clients. K2J, founded in 1998, is recognized as one of the South's leading healthcare interior design and facility planning experts, providing a fresh outlook and unique perspectives for hospitals, medical office buildings and clinical spaces. Clients include Northside Hospital, Tanner Health System and Piedmont Newton, among others.

Northside Hospital - Midtown Cancer Center

HLGstudio Corporate Office Client

Two story lobby accents the vistas for guests and employees to enjoy in comfortable gathering spaces.

Northside Hospital - Cherokee Replacement Hospital

A grand lobby with soaring windows and custom designed lighting set a contemporary tone for this hospital lobby.

Bennett Thrasher Accounting

