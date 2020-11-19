Two Bay Area Favorites, Peet's Coffee and San Francisco 49ers, Team Up To Celebrate The Faithful with New Coffee Blend

To The Faithful, the 49ers represent more than just a team. They are a way of life and hallmark for lasting memories and shared experiences. The Faithful Blend crafted by Peet's embodies the same confidence, strength, and spirit the team has when on the field. Floral and citrus aromatics open up to lively acidity and sweetness, featuring a solid body with notes of milk chocolate and hazelnut. This medium roast blend is as equally an uplifting cup as it is a cheerful touchdown for 49ers fans.

"This year, Peet's crafted a coffee as bold in the cup as the 49ers are on the field," said Doug Welsh, Roastmaster, Peet's Coffee. "The 2020 Faithful Blend brings together all-star coffees - standing on its own two feet, Ethiopia expresses confidence from the birthplace of coffee. With its solid base and hazelnut notes, Brazil's record crops bode well for the future and play strong with optimism. Bringing la pura vida with its spirited acidity and sweetness makes Costa Rica an approachable team player."

The 49ers legacy as one of the most successful franchises and spirited fanbases in the NFL, paired with Peet's history as the original craft coffee result in a partnership that continues to drive innovation and excitement both on and off the field. Both organizations take pride in signifying a united spirit and ethos as well as fostering a natural collaboration that continues to inspire to greater heights and fuel their dedicated fanbases.

"We are thrilled to build off of our new branding campaign "Faithful to The Bay" with Peet's as they release the Faithful Blend," said 49ers Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Kevin Hilton. "We've been incredibly proud to exclusively serve Peet's Coffee at Levi's Stadium since we moved to Santa Clara in 2014, and are excited to give The Faithful a new coffee blend perfect for starting their Sundays."

Available now until supplies last, the Faithful Blend can be purchased online at www.peets.com and at select Bay Area Peet's coffeebar locations.

About Peet's Coffee:

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world's best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Peet's is uncompromisingly dedicated to its founding tenets and asserts a strict standard of freshness, ensuring optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the beans and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at 15,000 grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook .

About the San Francisco 49ers:

The San Francisco 49ers, owned by Denise and John York, currently play in the NFC West division and have won five Super Bowl trophies including Super Bowl XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV and XXIX. The franchise also has seven conference championships and 20 divisional championships and was the first major league professional sports team to be based in San Francisco more than 70 years ago. Please visit www.49ers.com and follow the 49ers on Facebook and Twitter @49ers.

