Two Beeline Executives Named to Global Staffing Honors List

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, a global leader in software solutions for sourcing and managing the extended workforce, announced today that Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), a global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has named Autumn Vaupel and Colleen Tiner to the "Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing" list for 2020. Vaupel is Beeline's chief operating officer and Tiner is senior vice-president of strategy, product, and partnerships.

According to SIA, "The Global Power 150 list is not a ranking but a way to recognize women in leadership positions and to increase visibility for the important contributions women have made across the industry. This year's honorees have helped to shape a $498 billion global staffing industry while paving the way for a more equitable future of work."

"The Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing 2020 are redefining leadership in their decisions, their compassion and their service to their teams and communities," said Subadhra Sriram, editor and publisher, media products at SIA. "In a year rife with disruption and with ripple effects disproportionally impacting women and communities of color, this year's honorees are steadfast in their commitments to diversity and to building resilient and inclusive organizations as they take their businesses, and the ecosystem, forward."

This is the second consecutive year that Vaupel and Tiner have been named to SIA's Global Power 150 list. SIA's Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing website debuts the full 2020 list this week, including profiles of each of the honorees and showcasing the impact they have on the staffing industry.

SIA also named Autumn Vaupel and Colleen Tiner to their "Americas 100" list. Profiles of the Americas 100 honorees are featured in the November/December 2020 issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine.

About Beeline

Enabling companies to increase profitability and flexibility by utilizing an agile mix of employee and non-employee talent, Beeline is the world's largest independent provider of solutions for sourcing and managing the complex world of contingent labor. Our software helps procurement, sourcing, and human resources professionals optimize costs, reduce risks, and add value to their services procurement and contingent workforce programs.

We have the deepest, most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals. From our locations around the world, we deliver innovative technology, end-to-end global and localized customer engagement services, and value-added capabilities which help many of the world's largest enterprises meet their most critical talent needs. For more information, visit beeline.com

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

