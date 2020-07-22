Two BenefitMall Team Members Elected to Significant Leadership Roles Within NAHU

DALLAS, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next generation broker services, is proud to announce two of its team members have been elected to serve in compliance leadership roles within the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU). Notably, BenefitMall's director of compliance and government affairs, Misty Baker, will join NAHU's legislative council. NAHU is a well-respected, nonprofit organization that focuses on the mutual business interests of professionals who sell health insurance services.

Baker will be a part of NAHU's legislative council as a member for 2020-2021. She will transition into the vice-chair role for 2021-2022 and the chair role for 2022-2023. Baker will assist the legislative council by providing strategic guidance to NAHU's board of trustees, in addition to promoting communication about NAHU's legislative policy among its members and chapters.

"BenefitMall has consistently provided key insights and valuable leadership to our organization," said Janet Trautwein, executive vice president and chief executive officer for NAHU. "We appreciate the company's commitment to working on our shared goals. We are excited to welcome two of BenefitMall's team members to these prestigious roles and we look forward to accomplishing great things together."

Dave Mordo, a compliance specialist for BenefitMall, was elected as the regional vice president for region two of NAHU. He previously served as the legislative council's chairman for the last three years. Mordo's vision for NAHU is to further evolve the association to prioritize transparency and provide all-encompassing outreach to those who work in various sectors of the industry.

"Misty and Dave both play a significant role in the compliance division of our company, and we are very pleased to see their value recognized in leadership positions with NAHU," said Bob Love , president of the benefits division for BenefitMall. "With Misty's industry insights she will be able to provide key recommendations as the healthcare industry enters uncharted territory. Simultaneously, Dave's vast employee benefits knowledge will continue to help provide critical guidance to the organization."

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. With a dedicated focus on the broker community, BenefitMall leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the very best in broker services nationwide. Through a network of brokers and carriers, BenefitMall delivers efficient, secure digital benefits solutions.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

About NAHU

The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans. NAHU is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.nahu.org .

SOURCE BenefitMall

Related Links

http://www.benefitmall.com

