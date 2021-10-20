Two Buildings with Artfully Crafted Interiors Completed at Las Olas Walk

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Line Design Studio, a boutique interior design firm, announces the completion of multi-family project, Las Olas Walk, located in the bustling lifestyle of Las Olas Blvd. One Line was commissioned by leader in the lifestyle residential market, ZOM Living who has completed multiple award-winning multifamily projects in the Miami area. This complex includes two buildings connected by a series of bridges and paseos with One Line crafting the details and artistic elements of this unique property.

Interior Design by One Line Design Studio at Las Olas Walk, Fort Lauderdale Interior Design by One Line Design Studio at Las Olas Walk, Fort Lauderdale

The Co-Founders merge modern design with the natural environment to provide an escape from the life in the city. The leader-led design approach ensured that the teams curated collection of fine art, custom furniture and interior elements were hand selected and paired together perfectly.

Bold bright hues in the art set each piece apart from the neutral tones of the interior design elements with art always an integral part of their design aesthetic as well as for the developers. Las Olas Walk's finishing touches highlight unique elements of the building including the double height space with wrap-around glazing and continuous wood slat ceiling of the North Building which acts as a welcoming hub for residents and visitors. Additionally, the focal point of the North Lobby is the floating leasing area, pulled away from the uninterrupted storefront and housed in a wood clad glass box.

The South building welcomes residents into an operational co-working space. Among other designer amenities, residents gain access to the site's canal waterfront through Las Olas Walk's centrally located pool deck and pavilion and a boathouse filled with kayaks and paddleboards.

"Our team has developed a beautiful story upheld through our leader-led design approach," stated Susan LaFleur, One Line Co-Founder. Along with curated art, custom furniture and hand selected accessories, a full height wall of shelves is filled with customized planters that we personally installed ourselves, this is testament to our team's dedication to the final product we deliver. Adds Karrie Drinkhahn, One Line Co-Founder.

One Line looks forward to future openings with ZOM Living later this year in Bethesda, Maryland, Miami, Florida, Scottsdale, Arizona and Durham, North Carolina.

Photography: © Barry Grossman Photography

About One Line

One Line Design Studio is a full-service interior design firm located in Miami, Florida and Detroit, Michigan. Our Co-Founders bring their collective 35+ years of extensive experience, offering a fresh approach to the evolving landscape of interior design.

We have developed a strong foundation based on the strength of our creative capital, approaching each project through the authenticity of our teams' collective lens. It is the fusion of these dynamic creative minds that drives our approach to every project we work on, and our firm.

For more information and a sampling of our portfolio, please visit: www.onelinedesignstudio.com.

