Two By Four Wins Business from South Dakota Department of Tourism

Scope Includes Social Media, Email Marketing and Website Development

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two by Four, an independent, full-service advertising agency headquartered in Chicago, announced today that they have signed on with the South Dakota Department of Tourism as a client. The announcement comes on the heels of a record breaking 2021 for tourism in South Dakota.

Two by Four will partner with the South Dakota Department of Tourism to enhance and expand their social media channels and ensure their consumer-facing and partner websites provide a first-rate user experience. Two by Four will also lead the charge in creating an effective and creative email marketing program across a variety of stakeholders. The partnership is effective July 1, 2022.

"We are thrilled to start working with South Dakota Department of Tourism," said David Stevenson, CEO of Two by Four. "South Dakota is a state full of awe-inspring places. During the RFP process, I witnessed firsthand how these historic locations inspired the employees at Two by Four – I've never been more proud of the team and the work we created. We are excited to bring these ideas to life and to help shine a light on how awesome South Dakota is."

For more information on Two by Four, please visit twoxfour.com

For more information on South Dakota Toursim, please visit travelsouthdakota.com

About Two by Four

Founded in 1998, Two by Four is an independent, full-service advertising and marketing agency that helps brands manufacture action. Blending disruptive creativity, meticulous craftsmanship, media savvy and dedicated partnership, we help businesses of all sizes grow by igniting positive momentum and business impact. We are a relentless, eclectic group of creative thinkers, tinkers and troublemakers consumed by solving complex brand challenges. From disruptive start-ups to established brands, our results are built on a foundation of strategic insights, breakthrough creative, innovative media, and world-class production capabilities, providing a blueprint for explosive growth. Our fully integrated, digital-first approach leverages creativity along every touchpoint of a consumer's journey. For over 23 years, we've honed our expertise in Travel & Tourism, CPG, B2B, Tech, Higher Ed, Health, Sciences and Nonprofits. Current clients include: Wrangler, Zebra Technologies, Waystar, NCAA, Mellon Foundation, American Osteopathic Association, , and Johns Hopkins Medicine, among others. For more information, visit www.twoxfour.com .

About South Dakota Tourism

The Mount Rushmore State is home to scenic byways and dramatic landscapes; iconic monuments and quirky roadside attractions; colorful history and rich culture; and travel experiences that make it a popular destination to visit year-round. South Dakota is home to famed sites like Mount Rushmore National Memorial and the Old West town of Historic Deadwood, along with rolling prairies, majestic mountains, and agritourism experiences. The state boasts six national parks, including Badlands National Park, and 63 state parks and recreation areas, offering endless opportunities for exploration, camping and spotting wildlife. In addition to the vast outdoor adventures, the destination has an array of distinct events, unique museums and Native American heritage for travelers to discover. The South Dakota Department of Tourism's mission is to enhance the quality of life for all South Dakotans by strengthening our communities and their tourism economies, encouraging responsible stewardship of the destination, and creating meaningful experiences for all to enjoy.

