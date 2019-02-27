Two Cohen & Steers Funds Win Lipper Performance Awards

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund (Class I: CSDIX) and Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund (Class Z: MLOZX) have received 2019 Lipper Fund Awards for consistent strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

Lipper's proprietary performance-based methodology earned Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund the distinction for its risk-adjusted returns among 174 share classes of funds in the Real Estate category during the 5-year period ended December 31, 2018. Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund was singled out among 99 share classes in its energy MLP funds category for its risk-adjusted returns during the 3-year period.

"We're grateful Lipper has again commended the Fund for its high standard of excellence," said Thomas Bohjalian, head of U.S. real estate securities and portfolio manager of the Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund. "We believe REITs provide an exceptional way to diversify in today's market, offering attractive relative valuations, low correlations with equities and a history of outperforming the broad market—particularly in the late stages of the business cycle."

Tyler Rosenlicht, Senior Vice President and portfolio manager of Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund said, "Lipper's accolade confirms the merits of our broad and diversified approach to investing in the midstream energy sector. Looking ahead, we believe midstream valuations are quite compelling, at a time when the fundamental outlook for the sector is strengthening and midstream companies continue to improve their governance and capital allocation policies."

Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund takes a differentiated approach to investing in the midstream energy universe. The Fund's regulated investment company (RIC) structure allows it to invest in a wide range of midstream businesses in an effort to maximize total return. This compares to midstream funds structured as C-corps, which we view as income vehicles that primarily hold MLP securities. The RIC structure also offers potential tax advantages over C-corp mutual funds.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any Cohen & Steers fund carefully before investing. A summary prospectus and prospectus containing this and other information may be obtained, free of charge, by visiting cohenandsteers.com or by calling 800.330.7348. Please read the summary prospectus and prospectus carefully before investing.

Lipper Leader Ratings for Consistent Return. Ratings for consistent return reflect funds' historic returns, adjusted for volatility, relative to peers. Ratings are computed for all Lipper classifications with five or more distinct portfolios and span both equity and fixed-income funds. The ratings are subject to change every month and are calculated for the following time periods: 3-year, 5-year, 10-year, and overall. The highest 20% of funds in each classification are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return. The overall calculation is based on an equal-weighted average of percentile ranks for the Consistent Return metrics over 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year periods (if applicable).

Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return may be the best fit for investors who value a fund's year-to-year consistency relative to other funds in a particular peer group. Investors are cautioned that some peer groups are inherently more volatile than others, and even Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return in the most volatile groups may not be well suited to shorter-term goals or less risk-tolerant investors.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund. The Fund is subject to special risk considerations similar to those associated with the direct ownership of real estate due to its policy of concentration in the securities of real estate companies. Real estate valuations may be subject to factors such as changing general and local economic, financial, competitive and environmental conditions. The Fund is classified as a "non-diversified" fund under the federal securities laws because it can invest in fewer individual companies than a diversified fund. However, the Fund must meet certain diversification requirements under the U.S. tax laws.

Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund. The Fund is subject to special risk considerations similar to those associated with the direct ownership of MLPs. The Fund is classified as a "non-diversified" fund under the federal securities laws because it can invest in fewer individual companies than a diversified fund. However, the Fund must meet certain diversification requirements under the U.S. tax laws.

Symbol: (NYSE: CNS)

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

