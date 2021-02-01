Two Congregations of Catholic Religious Women Agree to Transfer Sponsorship of Legendary Los Angeles Ministry to Secure its Long-term Viability, Growth

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an action being celebrated on both coasts, St. Anne's—one of Los Angeles' most highly-regarded social services agencies—was proudly accepted into the community of the Felician Sisters of North America, Our Lady of Hope Province in Pennsylvania. This important new relationship ensures that St. Anne's mission of working together to build safe, nurturing and resilient families will continue for generations to come.

"In a time in our world when it feels like there is so much uncertainty, it is heartening to know St. Anne's is certain about our commitment to continue providing all of the dynamic programs and quality services we have offered for years," remarked Lorna Little, president and CEO of the 113-year-old organization. "This new relationship with the Felician Sisters symbolizes the continuation of the support and services we have provided to our clients and program participants in the past and upholds the opportunities for services to those who come through our doors in the future."

"There will be not be any changes for those receiving services and support from St. Anne's or to its daily operations," assured Little. "We will continue to be served by our passionate local board and leadership team, as well as through the generous support of many devoted employees, volunteers and donors, for which we continue to be grateful."

St. Anne's continues to remain unique in Los Angeles by offering comprehensive services to children and families of all faiths. Historically, Sisters serve people in need and just as St. Anne's met the needs of its time during the last 100-plus years, its mission will continue well into the future.

St. Anne's Name Change

To better reflect the array of wrap-around services that the nonprofit St. Anne's has been offering since its founding, the legendary nonprofit is being renamed St. Anne's Family Services. St. Anne's opened in 1908 as St. Anne's Maternity Home and has subsequently expanded its services to aid vulnerable populations in the Los Angeles region. Today, St. Anne's Family Services assists 2,200 clients annually, guiding individuals from pregnancy to parenthood and childhood to adulthood.

"While our updated name reflects the evolution of our expansive scope of services, we believe being part of the Felician Sisters community of ministries helps strengthen our commitment to our families and community members who come to us from diverse racial, ethnic and faith backgrounds," said Little. "We are thrilled to have had such empowering and forward-thinking leadership with the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart for more than 80 years, and we look forward to the next phase of our journey with the Felicians."

Seeking a Successor

The St. Anne's sponsorship transfer follows a multi-year search for a successor by the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart in Illinois, which served as St. Anne's sponsor for more than eight decades. With the Felician Sisters, the Franciscan Sisters found a Franciscan-based congregation that shares its values of faith in action.

"We served for 80 years as sponsor for St. Anne's. It's like our baby grew up. Today, St. Anne's is successful, stable and just full of life," said Sister Joyce Shanabarger, General Community Leader of the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart. "Now is the time for us to transfer sponsorship to ensure the future of this important urban ministry. It is what is the best for St. Anne's. And, while sponsorship is changing, our love for St. Anne's will never diminish but only will continue to grow."

St. Anne's and the Felician Sisters of North America were both born out of a profound desire to minister to society's most vulnerable people. In explaining their compatibility and growing its ministry with the addition of St. Anne's Family Services, Sister Mary Christopher Moore, Provincial Minister of the Felician Sisters of North America, said: "Our foundress, Blessed Mary Angela Truszkowska, began her ministry by providing compassionate care to women and children in need, so it is a privilege for us now to welcome St. Anne's, an organization with a mission so aligned to our own, into the Felician family. We feel blessed that the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart entrusted us with the sponsorship of their beloved ministry as it continues and expands its impact on the Los Angeles County community."

With the addition of St. Anne's Family Services, the Felician Sisters today supports more than 40 ministries throughout North America.

About St. Anne's Family Services

St. Anne's Family Services achieves its mission by working together to provide high-quality supportive housing programs, early childhood education, mental health and family-based services to 2,200 families annually across Los Angeles County. St. Anne's Family Services has grown into a premiere social service agency – from its humble beginnings more than 100 years ago as a home for pregnant young women with nowhere to turn. Today, it rises to the challenge of meeting the ever-changing needs of Los Angeles' most vulnerable populations by offering an array of comprehensive services that promote the well-being, safety, resilience and ongoing achievement of the children and families it serves. For more information, visit https://stannes.org/.

About the Felician Sisters and Our Lady of Hope Province

The Felician Sisters of North America is a community of consecrated women religious, inspired by the spiritual ideals of their Foundress Blessed Mary Angela Truszkowska and that of St. Francis of Assisi. The Felician Sisters live in community, dedicating their lives to God and the Church—always striving to live and share the Gospel message through lives of prayer and service as they cooperate with Christ in the spiritual renewal of the world. The Provincial House in Beaver Falls, Pa., serves as the administrative hub of Our Lady of Hope Province. The offices of the Provincial Council members are located at the Provincial House, as are many of the administrative offices for the Province. Our 455 Sisters live and serve across the United States, Canada, and Haiti. For more information, visit https://www.feliciansistersna.org/.

