'Two Cool' for School Slurpee® Drink Offer

Customers who buy any size or flavor Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide* can receive a second Slurpee drink free. The free Slurpee drink can be the same size as the one purchased or smaller and must be redeemed at the same time the purchased Slurpee drink is bought.

"The end of summer is an exciting time of year for kids, parents, even teachers as they get ready to head back to school," said Sean Thompson, senior vice president and chief customer officer for 7-Eleven. "Slurpee drinks are a great way to celebrate both the end of summer and the new school year, especially when they're two for one. Whether on the way to the pool or home from school, packing up for college or unpacking at the dorm, Slurpee drinks always taste better when sharing with someone else."

Part of the Slurpee drink fun is capturing the experience with photos and sharing it on social media. 7-Eleven is using the hashtag #SlurpeeBOGO so Slurpee drink fans can share their experience on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and more.

"Slurpee drink BOGO is not only a great time to grab a bunch of friends and head down to a 7-Eleven store for a delicious drink discount," Thompson said. "It can also provide a refreshing way to brighten someone else's day with a pay-it-forward free Slurpee drink when they buy a Slurpee drink for themselves."

The current featured Slurpee flavor is the bright blue Cap'n Crunch Crunch Berries, re-created as a delicious frozen treat from one of America's most beloved cereal brands. Other colorful flavors available at participating stores might include Wild Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Pina Colada, Coca-Cola and Slurpee Lite® Lemonade. Slurpee flavors vary by store.

During the Buy One-Get One Slurpee drink event, both the purchased and free Slurpee drinks count toward the 7Rewards "Buy Six, Get the Seventh Free" drink offer available on the 7-Eleven smartphone app.

Customers can sign up for the 7Rewards loyalty program by (1) downloading the 7‑Eleven mobile app, (2) using the 7Rewards website, (3) messaging the 7‑Eleven Bot on Facebook Messenger or (4) securing a physical 7Rewards loyalty card at a store nearby. Members earn points on most purchases** and bonus points on select products, multi-packs and promotional offers.

*In addition to certain other locations, stores in Michigan are not participating in BOGO Slurpee Drink Week



**Points exclude cards, services, fuel, and age-restricted items including tobacco, lottery, and alcohol.

