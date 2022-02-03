Two CTL Chromebooks Win Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2021 Education

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of CTL's latest Chromebooks have recently been named winners of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: 2021 Best of Education. The CTL Chromebook NL72TW was the winner in the Primary Education category while the CTL Chromebook PX11E was the winner in the Secondary Education category.

According to Tech & Learning Magazine, CTL's Chromebooks were recognized for their "ability to support different learning environments and student needs; value; versatility; and ease of use."

"2021 was another challenging year for schools, so it was inspiring to see both educators and the industry continue to come up with new solutions to support teaching and learning," says Tech & Learning Content Director Christine Weiser. "Our judges were impressed with the creativity presented by our Best of 2021 nominees, many of whom found new and innovative ways to use technology to ensure students continue to get an equitable education in any learning environment."

CTL Chromebook NL72TW

The CTL Chromebook NL72TW combines performance and versatility. With an adaptable 360° design, NL72TW transforms into a notebook, stand-up display, or a tablet.

A robust Intel® Jasper Lake Quad-Core N5100 CPU running at 2.8GHz combined with 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage ensures smooth multitasking and superior responsiveness at all times.

The N5100's responsive WiFi 6 with MU-MIMO technology ensures a secure and reliable connection while minimizing battery drain to keep users productive all day long.

Users can plug in any device via two high-speed USB 3.0 Gen 1 ports and charge through two power delivery enabled USB C ports. Wifi 6 technology ensures a secure connection while minimizing battery drain. It has a Google AUE of June 2029.

CTL Chromebook NL72TW Specifications:

Display: 11.6" Convertible Touchscreen 1366 x 768 Intel® UMA graphics, 768p, 16:9 Display ratio, HD Flat Glossy type LED

Processor: Intel® Jasper Lake Quad-Core N5100 CPU, 2.80GHz

Networking: Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6

Memory: 64 GB eMMC

Storage: 8GB LPDDR4x-2933 SDRAM

Dimensions: 11.6 x 8.1 x 0.74 in.

Weight: 2.85 lbs.

Ports: (2) USB 3.0 (type A) Gen 1, (2) USB Type C Gen1 with PD function, (1) Audio 3.5mm 4-pole single or combo jack, (1) Card Reader 2 in 1 (uSD socket , SD/MMC)

AUE: June 2029

See more here: https://ctl.net/collections/chromebooks/products/chromebook-nl72tw

CTL Chromebook PX11E

The CTL Chromebook PX11E is ideal for use in K-12 environments. It features Intel® Jasper Lake Quad-Core N4500 processors that deliver 35% better overall application performance and 78% better graphics performance over previous models.

The N4500's responsive WiFi 6 with MU-MIMO technology ensures a secure and reliable connection while minimizing battery drain to keep users productive all day long.

The CTL Chromebook PX11E features a lightweight, slim and rugged design that is ready to be used anywhere and everywhere. It has a Google AUE of June 2029.

CTL Chromebook PX11E Specifications:



Display: 1366 x 768 Intel® UHD graphics

Processor: Intel® Jasper Lake N4500

Networking: Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6

Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM

Storage: 32 GB eMMC

Dimensions: 11.5 x 7.8 x 0.71 in.

Weight: 2.2 lbs

Ports: (1) USB 3.1, (2) USB-C, (1) Audio, (1) Digital Microphone

AUE: June 2029

See more here: https://ctl.net/collections/chromebooks/products/ctl-chromebook-px11-e-4-32

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

