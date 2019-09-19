Two Day Arab Pharmacovigilance Guidelines Programme - Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 21-22, 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Arab Pharmacovigilance Guidelines" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

On 1 July 2015, the Common Arab Guidelines on good vigilance practices became effective. The Guidelines represented fundamental changes to pharmacovigilance practice and followed the EU guidelines of June 2012.

This intensive two-day course will look at the various topics and their practical application from the perspective of the introduction of the EU guidelines. The course will include experiences of inspections and audits following implementation and will identify what the main focus points have been.

This interactive course will help you:

Gain an overview of the modules and the responsibilities of the MAH

Discuss the practical application of the modules and documentation required

Discover the levels of implementing quality systems throughout the company

Understand the regulatory expectations of inspections

Who Should Attend:



Anyone involved in pharmacovigilance and regulatory activities - including pharmacovigilance case processing, local QPPVs, medical directors, drug safety managers, QA auditing, PSUR writers, and any company managers and licence holders wanting to know what impact this will have on their business practices.

Agenda:



Programme - Day two

An introduction to the PV structure

Overview of the modules

The interaction of the modules

A comparison to the EU modules

Module I - quality management systems

Quality control, quality assurance, and quality management

Quality management of PV systems

QPPV and quality management

Quality and training

QA and quality management and internal audits

Module II - the pharmacovigilance system master file (PSMF)

The content of the PSMF

Licence submissions and the PSMF

The QPPV and the PSMF

Control/management of the PSMF

Module III - pharmacovigilance inspections

The purpose of the inspection

Types of inspection

Inspection findings

Re-inspections

Module IV - pharmacovigilance audits

The purpose of company audits

Audit scheduling and risk

Audit outputs and findings

Audit findings and their corrections - root cause analysis, corrective action plans, completion and re-audits

Programme - Day two

Module V - risk management plans (RMPs)

ICH E2E - pharmacovigilance planning

The RMP purpose

The RMP format

Updating the RMP

RMPs and REMs

Module VI - adverse reaction reporting (part 1)

Definitions

Special situations

Triage - seriousness

Expectedness and causality

Expedited reporting

Module VI - adverse reaction reporting (part 2)

Electronic ADR reporting - local and international

Follow-up of cases

ICH E2D - post-marketing safety

Literature ADR reporting

Case closure

Module VII - periodic safety update reports (PSURs)

ICH E2F and ICH E2C (R2) - DSRRs and PSURs/PBRERs

Objectives of the PSURs

Risk-benefit analyses in PSURs

The format of the PSUR

Mapping signals and risks to the PSUR

Module IX - signals and their management

What is a signal?

Signal validation

Signal analysis and prioritisation

Signal assessment

Actions to be taken

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6dtkhx





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

