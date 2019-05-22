Two Day Employment Law in Practice from Recruitment to Termination Course - London, United Kingdom - October 30-31, 2019

DUBLIN, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Employment Law in Practice from Recruitment to Termination" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This programme has been specifically designed for HR professionals to explain employment law in an accessible, user-friendly format - mixing knowledge with a solid practical approach - so you have the most up-to-date information and practical skills to take back to your workplace.

Over the two days this course will logically take a journey through the employment lifecycle and consider along the way the key areas of impact from recruitment to termination. More often than not people are the most expensive and important asset in an organisation and now that the fees regime at the Employment Tribunal has gone, careful management is all the more important.

Although there is substantial knowledge-based learning during this event, the two days are designed to be engaging and participative as well as informative. It will equip you with the knowledge and skills to deal with all the important employment issues so you can act effectively and confidently within the law. Attending this programme is an invaluable use of a busy HR professional's time.

By attending this programme you will:

Develop your knowledge of the latest employment law and practice

Understand how the law is applied both procedurally and practically

Be up-to-date with this fast changing area of the law

Raise your profile within your organisation

Look at how to improve what you do in your workplace to avoid conflict

Communicate and advise your line managers on how to comply and stay within the confines of the law

Learn the tips and techniques that sit behind successful execution of some of your key practices

Who Should Attend:



All HR advisors and specialists from business partners to HR directors will find this a highly useful two days, including:

HR managers and directors

HR business partners

HR specialists

HR controllers

HR advisors

HR officers and other HR professionals

This course is also applicable to line managers

Agenda:



Module 1 - When employment begins

Equality Act 2010

Data Protection Act 1998

Safe interviewing

Employment status issues

Contracts of employment: part-time, fixed-term, zero hours, etc

Module 2 - Discrimination and equality

Discrimination

The protected characteristics

Types of discrimination

Reasonable adjustments relating to disability

Harassment

Bullying

Equal pay

Gender pay gap

Module 3 - Managing change

Reorganisation within your company

Changing terms and conditions

Module 4 - Employee complaints

Grievances - what the law requires

Grievances - The ACAS code and procedural issues

The right to be accompanied

Investigations

Appeals

Understanding whistle blowing - the Public Interest Disclosure Act 1998

Module 5 - Capability

Capability - what the law requires

Capability - The ACAS code and procedural issues

Capability - lessons to learn from case law

Performance improvement plans

Appeals

Gross negligence

Module 6 - Conduct

Disciplinary - what the law requires

Disciplinary - The ACAS code

Progressive v gross misconduct

gross misconduct Disciplinary - lessons to learn from case law

Suspension

Investigations

Appeals

Module 7 - Ill health

Absence management

Short-term and persistent absence

Long-term absence

Disability related absence

The sickie'

Return to work procedures

Rehabilitation

Occupational health

Access to medical reports

The fit note

Ill health dismissal

Module 8 - Family friendly issues

Maternity

Paternity

Parental

Shared parental

Anti-natal

Dependant

Flexible working

Working time issues

Module 9 - When employment ends

The five potentially fair reasons to dismiss set out in the Employment Rights Act 1996

Managing fair dismissal both procedurally and substantively

Settlement agreements - what to say

Avoiding undue pressure

Settlement agreements - the documentation

Module 10 - Redundancy

The situations that may give rise to a redundancy

Lay-off and short-time working

Process

Selection

Consultation - individual and collective

Notification to the Secretary of State

Statutory redundancy pay and/or enhancements

Alternative employment

Time off

Automatically unfair redundancy

Module 11 - TUPE

When does TUPE apply - identifying a relevant transfer'

What are the employee protections enshrined in the legislation

Identifying relevant employees

What transfers?

Pre-transfer dismissals

Post-transfer dismissals

Harmonisation

Employee liability information obligations

Information and consultation of appropriate representatives

Effect of the employee objecting

Module 12 - Employment Tribunal

What to do when ACAS call

ET1 and ET3

Preparation

Bundles

The hearing

