Two-Day Equipment Auction Featuring Over 2,000 Pieces Happening April 17th & 18th

LINCOLN, Neb., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com is currently gearing up for a huge online-only auction featuring over 2,000 pieces of construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, trailers, and other assets. All auction items are from qualified auctioneers, dealerships, and other sellers across the U.S. and around the world. The sale will extend over two full days, April 17th & 18th. AuctionTime.com is also preparing for two-day auction beginning April 24th.

AuctionTime.com is an online-only auction platform powered by Sandhills Global (the Nebraska-based tech company behind such brands as Machinery Trader, TractorHouse, Truck Paper, CraneTrader, and others). Online auctions are held every single week, attracting bidders from across the country and around the world. Bidder registration is free and easy, and new auction listings are added constantly. Buyers can track assets of interest and place bids online anytime, anywhere using a computer or smartphone.

Farmers, contractors, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, or anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.

Auction Highlights

2012 Deere 35D

Opening Bid: $1,000 (USD)

Seller: Mid-State Equipment

2010 Komatsu WA430-6

Opening Bid: $100 (USD)

Seller: Scott Batts Auctioneering

2014 Deere 319E

Opening Bid: $100 (USD)

Seller: R & M Motors

2009 Case IH 7120

Opening Bid: $100 (USD)

Seller: Big Bear Auction Company

2011 Challenger MT665C

Opening Bid: $1,000 (USD)

Seller: Farm Depot

2013 John Deere 8310R

Opening Bid: $100 (USD)

Seller: Sigel Equipment Co., Inc.

2013 Kenworth T800

Opening Bid: $100 (USD)

Seller: Fourrsolutions LLC

2012 Kenworth T660

Opening Bid: $100 (USD)

Seller: AAA Trucks, LLC

2013 TRAIL-EZE Hydraulic Detach Sprayer

Opening Bid: $100 (USD)

Seller: Banta's Midwest Trailers

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

