Two Day FDA Drug Approval Process Seminar: FDA Requirements for Submission of NDAs, ANDAs and 505(b)(2) - London, United Kingdom - September 19-20, 2019

A comprehensive overview of FDA procedures, requirements for marketing authorisations and recent developments affecting the drug approval process in the US

This course is designed to help you gain a better understanding of the US drug approval process. You will gain a practical insight into FDA requirements for submission of NDAs, ANDAs and 505(b)(2). It will also cover the organisation and structure of the FDA and review processes, as well as discuss recent changes.

The course will emphasise areas of interest to innovative manufacturers, but will also deal with issues relating to generic and over-the-counter drugs.

Benefits of attending:

Gain an overview of FDA drug development regulatory requirements

Comply with FDA requirements for NDAs, ANDAs and 505(b)(2)

Discuss recent changes and developments

Improve your communication and interactions with the FDA

Who Should Attend:



This programme will be especially beneficial to those responsible for preparing US registration documents (INDs, NDAs, Biologics License Applications, etc), regulatory affairs personnel, lawyers and others responsible for advising companies on strategies for developing new drugs for the US market.

Agenda:



Programme Day one

An overview of the US FDA Drug development regulatory requirements for FDA

Overview of INDs

Data requirements for drug substance and drug product

Pre-clinical testing and clinical testing

The different phases of development

Drug development regulatory requirements for FDA (continued)

Overview of the IND application and the data requirements

IND structure

Submission procedure

IND review

FDA actions

Maintenance of INDs

Structure and content of STED

Technical file vs design dossier

Identifying recent changes

Examining accelerated review and breakthrough status

Paediatric legislation

Financial disclosure

Clinical trial transparency

Exclusivity and patent declaration

Workshop: Optimising your meetings

An overview of the different types of FDA meetings

Create a best practice guide for FDA meetings

Programme Day two

Identifying the NDA types and categories

What is a full NDA?

505(b)(2) applications

CTD requirements

FDA approach to CTD format

Review approach

Biologics and biosimilars (BLA)

Review of ANDA/NDA

Understanding ANDA classification

Examining paragraph I-IV

Overview of GDUFA

US change control - amendments

NDA/ANDA amendments

SUPAC/BACPAC guidance

Annual reports/CBE and PAS applications

NDA annual report requirements

Obtaining information from the FDA

Access to Federal Register

FOIA

FDA homepage

Final discussion and review of day

