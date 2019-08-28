Two Day FDA Inspection Course: How to Prepare Your Firm for a Quick, Productive, and Efficient FDA Inspection (Boston, MA, United States - September 26-27, 2019)

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Why is FDA at my facility, and what do I do during an inspection?" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This two day course will prepare firms for a quick, productive, and efficient FDA inspection. Included are segments on FDA Law, how to prepare for the inspection, how to prepare your subject matter experts (SME's) to respond properly, and how to respond to an FDA 483 or Warning Letter. Case Studies and Templates are included.



This course begins with a high level discussion about why FDA conducts inspections and the sanctions available to FDA for those companies who choose not to comply with FDA requirements. Next, we cover what to expect during the inspection, including how to communicate with the investigators, run your front and back rooms, and present documents and records. We cover do's and don'ts, choosing your core inspection team, facilitators, Subject Matter Experts (SME's), runners and scribes.



We provide tips for Executive Management/CEO's, Production area staff, Reception Area staff and what each group needs to know during an inspection. The session includes real life inspection scenarios/case studies. Participants are given real life FDA inspection scenarios and are asked to discuss how they would handle each situation. Feedback is given on how to best handle each situation and scenario. This is one of our most popular training sessions!



Learning Objectives:



Which FDA sanctions apply to you, and how to operate in compliance with FDA requirements.

What to do when FDA knocks - step by step instructions to handle inspections.

How to handle day by day inspection scenarios?

What is a front room and back room? Do you need one?

Runners and Scribes? What do they do?

Are your SME's the right people, and are they ready/right for the job?

Why responses to 483's and Warning Letters are critical?

Steps for responding to 483's and Warning Letters.

Who Should Attend:



Industries

FDA regulated Industries

Medical Device



Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Food



Med Tech

Positions

Top and Middle Management

Subject Matter Experts (SME)

Quality Assurance/management

Compliance Management

Manufacturing

Laboratory

Regulatory Personnel

Facilities

Manufacturing facilities

Private label and contract manufacturing facilities

Distributors, warehouses

Own label distributors, private label distributors

Packers, Labelers

Ingredient suppliers

Laboratories

Importers

Agenda:



Day 1



Legal Obligations



FD&C Act and 704(a)(1), Right to Inspect



Case Law - Real Life Examples

Indictments

Convictions

Consent Decree

Injunctions

Administrative Action Tools

Inspections

Notice of Violations

483's

Warning Letters

Prohibited acts

Adulteration

Misbranding

FDA Enforcements

Seizures

Civil vs. Criminal

Management Responsibility from FDA's View

Management with Executive Responsibility defined

Expectations

Resources

Duty, Power, Responsibility

Front Room / Back Room Preparation

Inspection Team Roles

Assigning Jobs on the Inspection Team

FDA Inspection

Initial FDA Meeting

Scribes - What Are They / What Do They Do?

Runners - What Are They / What Do They Do?

Recorders - What Are They / What Do They Do?

Reviewers - What Are They / What Do They Do?

Front Room / Back Room

Staffing

Supplying / Equipping

Location

Training / Prep

Putting It All Together



Day 2



SME Training and FDA-483's / Warning Letter Responses



Role of the SME

Who Is A SME?

What Are SME Characteristics

How To Choose Effective SME's

SME's Should?

When To Use Subject Matter Experts (SME's)

FDA Interviews

Predetermined Roles

How To Understand and Answer FDA Questions

What Does Your Facilitator Do?

How To Get The Best Out of The Inspection

Say NO to

Do's and Don'ts

Replying to FDA-483's and Warning Letters

General Points to Consider

FDA-483 Responses

Warning Letter Responses

What You Must Know About Both Responses

Hard Copy vs. via the Internet?

Specific and Systemic Corrections

The Response

Response Cover Letter Importance Tone - Who Signs?

Response Body

Attachments?

Let's Not Forget

When and How To Do Updates

