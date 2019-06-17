Two Day Gas & Electric Utility Cost-of-Service and Rate Design Seminar: New York City, United States - November 4-5, 2019

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jun 17, 2019, 11:45 ET

DUBLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas & Electric Utility Cost-of-Service and Rate Design" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Understanding gas & electric utility rates and their relationship to utility profits doesn't have to be confusing. Master the fundamentals of energy rate-making and learn the financial and accounting differences between regulated and unregulated businesses with this comprehensive course. This is a "must" seminar for anyone who is new to the utility industry or who is impacted by the utility rate-making process.

What You Will Learn

  • Plain English explanations of numerous gas & electric regulatory terms and concepts, and how the federal and state rate-making process works.
  • How gas & electric rate-making practices vary between investor owned utilities, municipal utilities, coops, and how these rate practices impact unregulated energy marketers.
  • The jargon used in the regulatory process, so that you can understand each step of a rate case.
  • Why utilities file rate cases and the types of analyses they conduct to support their proposals.
  • The difference between cost of service and market-based pricing, and how these rates are applied.
  • How various federal and state rate case procedures work, and how they differ.
  • What the different cost components of the base rate case are, and how they are determined.
  • The financial drivers for regulated utilities and how they differ from unregulated businesses
  • How to improve utility profitability through the rate-making process.
  • How different types of pricing structures are designed within rate proceedings

You Will Also Learn

  • The specifics of various natural gas and electric rate structures; how to read a tariff; and how to analyze a gas & electric bill.
  • What rate structures benefit customers and suppliers, and when.
  • How rate structures are designed and applied in deregulated environments.
  • How to calculate comparisons between regulated and deregulated supply procurement.

Who Should Attend:

Utility analysts, utility employees involved in legal, accounting, regulatory, engineering, operations, customer service, sales, or marketing, Utility commission employees, industrial customers, commercial customers, Energy producers, utilities, electric generators, and marketers; energy and electric power executives; traders; marketing, sales, purchasing & risk management personnel; accountants; trading support staff; auditors; attorneys; government regulators; plant operators; engineers and corporate planners.

Agenda:

Day One (Morning - 4 hours):

  • Conduct a thorough review of the gas & electric industries from a regulatory perspective.
  • Discuss the major regulatory changes that created the energy marketplace of today.
  • Review the fundamental concepts of gas & electric rates and rate-making in detail.
  • Explain how rate base and rate of return are determined.
  • Discuss how items are categorized as operating expenses or capital expenses.
  • Explain the federal and state rate case processes involved for both base rate increases and fuel adjustments.
  • Discuss the various rationales used to request changes in gas & electric rates.

Day One (Afternoon - 4 hours):

  • Review the current problems encountered when implementing today's open-access markets and customer choice programs.
  • Examine the important issues that create friction between utilities and energy marketers from both perspectives.
  • Conduct a gas/electric case study exercise that addresses specific issues selected by the class.
  • Debate the merits of significant issues contained within the case study using the active participation of class participants.

Day Two (4 hours):

  • Interpret a variety of gas & electric tariffs to become proficient in bill analyses techniques.
  • Conduct several bill analyses with both gas and electric bills for residential, commercial, and industrial customer groups.
  • Illustrate the differences between various gas & electric rate tariffs using case studies of different bill applications.
  • Apply case study results and lessons to real-life situations.
  • Continue with the bill and tariff analysis using actual bill examples and situations selected from the class participants which have been submitted in advance.
  • Review several additional examples of increasing rate-making complexity as time allows.
  • Produce comparative analysis of bundled and unbundled rates using current electric and gas pricing examples.
  • Illustrate how the economics of rate design is applied in competitive energy markets.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojayu7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Global Caustic Potash (Potassium Hydroxide) Markets, 2024 -...

Global Ocean Energy Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2022: Major...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Two Day Gas & Electric Utility Cost-of-Service and Rate Design Seminar: New York City, United States - November 4-5, 2019

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jun 17, 2019, 11:45 ET