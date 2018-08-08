Two Day Managing and Leading an Effective In-House Legal Department Workshop (London, United Kingdom - March 7th-8th, 2019)
Overwhelming volumes of activity, demanding response time and shortage of resource seem to be the fate of many legal departments. It needs to justify its existence and develop clarity and consensus about what it focuses on and how it is resourced. This has to be done in the context of how the organisation manages legal risk and uses legal services.
This programme enables you to take a step back from the overloaded in-box and explore the options open to you. It includes discussion on issues and solutions, with concurrent workshops, as well as the evaluation of sample materials.
Concurrent practical workshops
The programme features concurrent workshop sessions that addresses the key challenges faced by all organisations when trying to refocus resource to meet the demands of the business. The workshop is split by interest depending on whether you have a multi jurisdictional team or are based in one location.
Plus:
As well as receiving full background notes and documentation, delegates will also receive a copy of the recently published publication, 'Managing In-House Legal Services'.
Who Should Attend:
- Heads of legal teams or those aspiring to manage other lawyers
- Legal affairs directors and managers
- Private practice lawyers contemplating a move to a senior in-house role
Agenda:
Day One
The challenges confronting in-house lawyers
The need and demands for legal services
Attitudes within your organisation
Resourcing legal services
Concurrent Workshops
Refocusing legal department resource case studies
Workshop 1 In-house team in one location covering one jurisdiction
OR
Workshop 2 Dispersed in-house team covering several jurisdictions
Business acumen for in-house lawyers
Maximising value within budget constraints
Day Two
Legal awareness for non-lawyers
Orchestrating the cost effective contribution of external providers
Expectations of the legal team
Influencing others
Developing the in-house team
Concurrent Workshops
Leadership and performance management challenges
Workshop 1: Functional responsibility without authority
OR
Workshop 2: High-performer with adversarial or non co-operative attitude
Competency profiles
Developing yourself
A year in the life of a head of a legal team
