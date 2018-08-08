Two Day Managing and Leading an Effective In-House Legal Department Workshop (London, United Kingdom - March 7th-8th, 2019)

DUBLIN, Aug 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Overwhelming volumes of activity, demanding response time and shortage of resource seem to be the fate of many legal departments. It needs to justify its existence and develop clarity and consensus about what it focuses on and how it is resourced. This has to be done in the context of how the organisation manages legal risk and uses legal services.

This programme enables you to take a step back from the overloaded in-box and explore the options open to you. It includes discussion on issues and solutions, with concurrent workshops, as well as the evaluation of sample materials.

Concurrent practical workshops

The programme features concurrent workshop sessions that addresses the key challenges faced by all organisations when trying to refocus resource to meet the demands of the business. The workshop is split by interest depending on whether you have a multi jurisdictional team or are based in one location.

Plus:

As well as receiving full background notes and documentation, delegates will also receive a copy of the recently published publication, 'Managing In-House Legal Services'.

Who Should Attend:





Heads of legal teams or those aspiring to manage other lawyers

Legal affairs directors and managers

Private practice lawyers contemplating a move to a senior in-house role

Agenda:





Day One

The challenges confronting in-house lawyers

The need and demands for legal services

Attitudes within your organisation

Resourcing legal services

Concurrent Workshops

Refocusing legal department resource case studies

Workshop 1 In-house team in one location covering one jurisdiction

OR

Workshop 2 Dispersed in-house team covering several jurisdictions

Business acumen for in-house lawyers

Maximising value within budget constraints

Day Two

Legal awareness for non-lawyers

Orchestrating the cost effective contribution of external providers

Expectations of the legal team

Influencing others

Developing the in-house team

Concurrent Workshops

Leadership and performance management challenges

Workshop 1: Functional responsibility without authority

OR

Workshop 2: High-performer with adversarial or non co-operative attitude

Competency profiles

Developing yourself

A year in the life of a head of a legal team

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4tdjrp/two_day_managing?w=5









