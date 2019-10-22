Two Day MarTech Innovation & Leadership Summit: London, United Kingdom - March 26-27, 2020 - Discover Exceptional Solutions Through AI, ML, Digital Marketing & Big Data
Oct 22, 2019, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MarTech Innovation & Leadership Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Where does your success begin? With constant development emerging in the global marketing scenario, things have become far more complicated then it seems. Smarter marketing solutions opted by the Chief Marketing professionals give a holistic view over the depth of any industry, economically and ideologically. These solutions help organizations improve their measurement and strategic planning. Smarter the solutions, better the outcomes.
The 5 Big Questions
- How does the evolving role of the Leadership adapt to the fast-paced, Disruption based riotous and data-rich industry environment?
- Why is there a need to focus on so many digital marketing strategies?
- Why are Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning becoming an integral part of marketing?
- How important is the marketing taxonomy for future-proof metadata strategy?
- Getting ahead of greenfield opportunities - How they playout between startup and legacy?
Who Should Attend:
- Chief Marketing Officer
- Chief Communication Officer
- Chief Innovation Officer
- Chief Digital Officer
- Chief Customer Officer
- Marketing/Branding Head or VPs, Heads
Agenda:
Day 1
07:55 - 08:55 Registration
08:55 - 09:00 Opening note
09:00 - 09:15 Shailendra Singh (Shelly), Chief Operating Officer, MarketsandMarkets
Strategic Marketing Framework and Intelligence for C-Suite
09:15 - 09:55 Disruptive Innovation- All disrupters are market innovators, but not all market innovators are disruptors
09:55 - 10:35 Christine Bardwell, Global Strategy Lead, Oracle
10:35 - 11:25 Morning refreshment and Networking
11:25 - 12:05 Market Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence & Machine learning: Will AI, Machine Learning & Big Data Change The Rules Of Market Intelligence?
12:05 - 12:35 Solution Provider Presentation
Getting Ahead of Challenges
12:35 - 13:15 Liliana Caimacan, Head Of Global Innovation, Tata Global Beverages Brand Reputation: One of the valuable intangible assets and one of the biggest risks. How we build relevant brands for our consumers in a changing and more challenging world?
13:15 - 13:55 Round table discussion: Showcasing the unmarketable: Creating proper substance for forbidden' items
13:55 - 14:55 Lunch and Networking
14:55 - 15:35 Account-Based Management: Synchronizing engagement channels for Demand Generation & ability to supply sales growth pipeline
15:35 - 16:15 Solution Provider Presentation
16:15 - 17:05 Afternoon Refreshments and Networking
Communication and Evangelism
17:05 - 17:45 The Power of Connection: Driving Force For Mutual Lifetime Value
17:45 - 18:25 Identify The Right Channels For Communication With Your Customer & Evangelizing Marketing Within the Business
18:25 - 18:30 Closing note by Chairperson
18:30 - 19:30 Networking and Drinks Reception
Day 2
08:30 - 08:55 Registration
08:55 - 09:00 Opening note
Future Patterns
09:00 - 09:40 Most cautious drifts for CMOs: Key to becoming a trendsetter
09:40 - 10:10 Solution Provider Presentation
10:10 - 11:00 Morning refreshment and Networking
11:00 - 11:40 Melissa Weston, Marketing Lead, Zalando SE Personalization in digital marketing for retail.
11:40 - 12:20 CMO 2019-2022: Foreseeing The Transformation Of The Role
12:20 - 13:00 Marketing Budgets: How MarTech Is Redesigning The Marketing Budget Management And Performance Analytics
13:00 - 13:30 Solution Provider Presentation
13:30 - 14:30 Lunch Break and Networking
14:30 - 15:10 Round table discussion: Digital Marketing: Do you understand digital marketing enough to be able to optimize the use of it? Identify THE most bankable social media platform for your brand
