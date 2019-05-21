Two Day Pharmaceutical Effective Technology Transfer Course: Focus on ICH, FDA, EU, WHO and PIC/S Guidelines (London, United Kingdom - May 21-22, 2019)

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Effective Technology Transfer" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This event will give participants the tools to help guide them through achieving successful transfers. It is applicable to those making transfers from development to commercial, from commercial to commercial, for scale up, analytical methods or for virtual' companies.

Technology Transfer (TT) is an increasingly important part of the pharmaceutical industry, with companies expanding the use of third parties for both development and manufacture. There are few formal guidelines around this subject, but regulators expect companies to get it right, for both internal and external transfers. Poorly run transfers can be costly and impact product quality, whereas well-run transfers bring business benefits and assure product quality.



Benefits of attending:

Understand that technology transfer (TT) is part of the product lifecycle, supported by the pharmaceutical quality system

Know where TT is covered in ICH, FDA, EU, WHO and PIC/S guidelines

Learn the key steps for successful transfers

Know how to engage sending and receiving units (SU and RU) for TT

Understand how product and process understanding enables TT

Apply tools such as quality risk management and clarify risks involved in TT

Understand how change should be handled, eg facility and equipment differences between SU and RU; scale-up

Gain understanding of how analytical method transfers are an integral part of TT

Recognise how TT impacts a wide range of companies from innovative to generic, including development, manufacturing, major corporations and virtual' companies

Realise how significant business benefits emerge from successful TT

Who Should Attend:



This seminar will be of particular interest to all those from the pharmaceutical industry working in:

Development

Manufacturing

Engineering

Quality

Personnel from the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry with the following background:

Pharmacists

Scientists

Engineers

Quality assurance professionals

Quality control managers

Late stage product and process development engineers, scientists, pharmacists

Technology scale up and transfer managers

Validation and quali cation specialists

Risk management specialists

Operation managers

Agenda:



Day 1:



Regulatory guidance and business drivers for TT



ICH Q10



Exercise one

What makes a successful TT?

Industry guidance for Sending and Receiving Units (SU and RU)

Knowledge

What do SU and RU need?

Exercise two

Knowledge

Science and risk-based approaches - Part one



Science and risk-based approaches - Part two

Equipment and utilities

Exercise three

Equipment at SU and RU

Quality risk management

Day 2:



Project management steps for TT - Part one



Exercise four

Case study - Fishbone for TT

Project management steps for TT - Part two

Exercise five

Case study - Organising TT

Validation and qualification

Exercise six

SU and RU

Analytical method transfer - Part one



Analytical method transfer - Part two



Enabling successful TT - Softer' issues

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nq6k5z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

