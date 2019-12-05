Two Day Pharmacovigilance Europe Congress 2020 | London, UK: May 19th-20th -- 100+ Pharma/Biotech Professionals from Over 50 Countries

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacovigilance Europe Congress 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

6th Annual International Conference and Exhibition in Pharmacovigilance, Regulatory Affairs, Risk Management and Clinical Trials

After witnessing outstanding success in the previous Pharmacovigilance conference, PV Europe 2020 will gather the top notch Industry experts from Pharma/Biotech and CRO Organisation.

Why Attend This Conference?

Listen to the the top notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers who will deliver the latest cutting edge information.

A fantastic opportunity to network with the top notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers during the networking sessions.

Speak out sessions and Panel discussions will provide a great opportunity to ask questions from the expert and find out feasible solutions.

Key Conference Features

A Global Event In Pharmacovigilance

Ensuring Pharmacovigilance For Global Public Health

20+ Expert Speakers From Around The World

100+ Pharma/Biotech Professionals From Over 50 Countries

Bringing Together The Key Decision Makers Under One Roof

Over 10 Hours Of Dedicated Networking And Interactive Sessions

Who Should Attend?



Pharmacovigilance Europe Congress 2020 attracts senior level attendees from leading pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics, CRO and solution provider companies.

Delegates includes VPs, Directors, Heads, Managers, Scientific Advisors, Consultants, Senior scientists and professionals with intermediate to advance knowledge and experience in the following areas:

Pharmacovigilance Risk Management

Drug Safety Pharmacoepidemiology

Drug Research & Development Clinical Pharmacology

Clinical Safety Information And Clinical Data Management

Medical Product Safety Assessment Clinical Research & Safety

Data Analysis Information Technology

Medical Information Health Outcomes

Sales And Marketing Clinical Trials & CRO's

Contract Manufacturing

Agenda



DAY ONE

8.30AM - 9.30AM Registration & Refreshments

9.30AM - 9.45AM Chair Person Opening Remarks

09.45AM - 10.30AM Risk Management In Pharmacovigilance

10.30AM - 11.00AM Synergies Between Regulatory Affairs And Pharmacovigilance

Budhesh Dhamija, Senior Manager, Regulatory Intelligence and Policy Europe

11.00AM - 11.15AM Morning Refreshment Break & Networking

11.30AM - 12.00PM GVPIX Updates Related To Signal Management

Bert Van Leeuwen, Global Pharmacovigilance Department

12.00PM - 12.30PM PV Audits And Inspections

Manjit Virdee, PV QA Manager, GSK

12.30PM - 13.30PM Networking Luncheon

13.30PM - 14.00PM PV Outsourcing

Jackie Roberts, Executive Director Regulatory, Pharmacovigilance and Medical UK/IE/Malta and MENA

14.00PM - 14.30PM Role Of Artificial Intelligence In PV



14.30PM - 15.00PM Biomapas Sponsored Speaking Slot



15.00PM - 15.30PM Sponsor Speaking Slot



15.30PM - 16.00PM Afternoon Refreshment Break & Networking



16.00PM - 17.00PM Hot Topics For Panel Discussion

17.00PM - 17.05PM Chairperson's Closing Remarks

Susan Welsh MD, Chief Safety Officer

17.05 PM- 18.00 PM Garden Party & Networking Drinks Reception

DAY TWO

8.30AM - 9.30AM - Registration & Refreshments



9.30 AM - 9.45 AM Chair Person Opening Remarks

Susan Welsh MD, Chief Safety Officer



9.45 AM - 10.30 AM Future Of Pharmacovigilance

Mircea Ciuca, Global Therapeutic Area Head - Global Clinical Safety and Pharmacovigilance



10.30 AM - 11.00 AM - Review Of Global PV Regulations

Michael Bean, Senior Director, BioResearch Regulatory Compliance at Johnson & Johnson

11.00 AM - 11.30 AM - Morning Refreshment Break & Networking



11.30 AM - 12.00 PM TBC

Niraj Chhaya, Lead Risk Management, Global Pharmacovigilance

12.00 PM - 12.30 PM

GXP Inspection And Trends For PV System

Raj Bhogal, Safety & International Director, Global Quality

12.30 PM - 13.30 PM Networking Luncheon



13.30 PM - 14.30 PM Overcome The Challenge Of Managing PV Agreements Across The Enterprise And Between Third Parties



14.30 PM - 15.00 PM Sponsored Speaking Slot

15.00 PM - 15.30 PM Role Of PSUR'S In PV Inspections



15.30 PM - 16.00 PM Afternoon Refreshment Break & Networking



16.00 PM - 17.00 PM Panel Discussion & Speak Out Session - HOT Topics



17.00 PM - 17.05 PM Chairperson's Closing Remarks & End Of Conference

Susan Welsh MD, Chief Safety Officer

