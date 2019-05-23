Two Day Project Management for Pharma Professionals Seminar (London, United Kingdom - July 1-2, 2019)
May 23, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Project Management for Pharma Professionals" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The leading project management course designed specifically for the bio/pharma Industry - also applicable to those in medical device and animal health industries.
Drug and device development is a complex process which needs effective project management. With ever increasing pressures to complete the development of drugs and medical devices in ever shorter timescales, the use of project management can provide essential tools and techniques to achieve this. Indeed effective project management can be a key factor to successful completion of bringing a drug or medical device to market - as demonstrated by the FDA critical path initiative.
This interactive course has been designed to provide you with a thorough understanding of project management skills, including both technical and interpersonal skills. You will be provided with an integrated project tool kit which can easily be used to improve the success of existing or future projects.
Interactive sessions applying techniques to a simulated case study and your own projects The course will include a number of sessions where you will be able to apply some of the techniques to a simulated pharmaceutical case study as well as your own projects.
Therefore, you are encouraged to bring a current real project you are involved in or will be working on - to which you can apply some of the concepts and techniques. There is no need to disclose any confidential information about your project.
Why you should attend
This interactive course will:
- Provide you with an In-depth Understanding of Project Management Tools and Techniques to Use in the Bio/Pharma Industry
- Enable you to Incorporate the Project Management Processes into Everyday Working Practices and in your Current Projects
- Understand How to Blend Together Both the Technical Aspects of Project Management and the Essential Interpersonal Skills
- Examine the Competencies Appropriate for an Effective Project Manager
- Share Best Practice Project Management Approaches
- Discuss How to get the Best Results in a Project Team Environment
Who Should Attend:
- Drug or Device Development
- Project Management
- Project Management Office
- Clinical Research/Clinical Operations/Clinical Trials
- Medical Affairs
- Quality Assurance
- Regulatory Affairs
- Pharmacovigilance
- IT
- Data Management
- Biostatistics
- Pre-Clinical Development
- Manufacturing
- Marketing
- Study Sites
- Research Institutions and academic research
- Regulatory Authorities
Agenda:
Programme Day One
What is a Project / Project Management in the Bio/Pharma Industry?
- Defining the key characteristics of project management and their importance to the bio/pharma industry
- Using a project management process for improving the success of your own projects
- Sharing experiences and lessons learned from previous bio/pharma projects
Setting Clear Project Objectives and Defining the Scope of Bio/Pharma Projects
- Aligning the project objectives with the strategic and financial business objectives
- Defining the result, the cost and the time
- Understanding the importance of having an overall strategy for your projects
Detailed Project Planning of Bio/pharma Projects
- Identifying the key project activities using a Work Breakdown Structure (WBS)
- Allocate responsibilities using the responsibility matrix
- Planning a realistic schedule using Gantt analysis and setting clear milestones
- Budget planning, Communication plan, Quality plan
- Implementing risk management and contingency planning for your project
- Experiences of project management software and tracking systems
Project Implementation and Control for your Projects
- Identifying the possible causes of problems in bio/pharmaceutical projects
- Effective communication and how to manage stakeholders
- Overcoming enablers and constraints of your projects
- Implementing project control and reporting systems
- Monitoring project activities and performance
Programme Day Two
Project Implementation and Control Continued
Project Review and Closure
Close the project
- Identifying the critical success factors and learning from mistakes
Bio/Pharma Leadership Skills
- Defining the role and skills of effective pharma project leaders
- Improving your interpersonal skills as a leader
Motivate to Achieve Project Milestones
- Understand how to motivate different people and what motivates your project team
- Completion of a self-evaluation questionnaire
Building Bio/Pharma Project Teams
- How to modify your leadership style to get the best results in a project team environment
- Building a high performance team
Project Communication and Cross-Cultural Communication skills
- Effective communication and how to gain project buy-in
- Preventing and overcoming misunderstandings and dealing with conflict
- Communicating effectively with the project stakeholders including cross culturally
Project Time Management
- Identifying and managing common time wasting activities in your projects
- Maximising your prime time to improve your personal performance
Personal Action Planning
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kkmhij
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article