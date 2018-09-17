Two Day REACH and RoHS Compliance Seminar: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance (San Francisco, CA, United States - December 6-7, 2018)
13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "REACH and RoHS Compliance: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
REACH, RoHS, and WEEE all present compliance challenges for companies looking to act in accordance with the laws and directives. This seminar will review the basic fundamentals of each regulation and provide a step by step process for building internal compliance programs.
This 2 day seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.
Industry standards, third party software, and manual data collection methods will be discussed and a review of part sourcing from distributors, forecasting end of life parts, and managing the bill of material will be included. Attendees will be able to identify risks in their products and supply chains by understanding the impact each regulation has on business and by understanding how and when they need to comply. Students will walk away with a template for the 10 steps to building solid compliance programs.
Learning Objectives:
After completing this seminar, you will gain a better understanding of:
- Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH.
- Review case studies.
- Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.
- RoHS and REACH guidelines
- REACH Registration of Substances
- Introduction to REACH
- Articles and REACH
- Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)
- Supply chain communication
- Compliance enforcement
- Basics of RoHS
- Background and content of RoHS
- Responsibility for RoHS
- International requirements of RoHS
- Material testing methods
- Build and manage RoHS/REACH compliance programs
- Reporting to management and government agencies
Areas Covered:
- REACH Registration of Substances
- Introduction to REACH
- Articles and REACH
- Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)
- Supply chain communication
- Compliance enforcement
- Basics of RoHS
- Background and content of RoHS
- Responsibility for RoHS
- International requirements of RoHS
- 10 Steps to building a RoHS/REACH compliance program
- Determining best practices for collecting data
- Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752
- Understanding compliance software platforms
- Manual and Automated Data Collection
- Building Management Reports for Sourcing Decisions
- Incorporating compliance into standard business practices
- Building templates for policy and procedures
- Incorporating compliance processes into ISO 9001:2015 documentation
- Building a documented system for proof of due diligence
Who Should Attend:
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Medical devices
- Chemical
- Toys
- Industrial machinery
- Manufacturing Professionals
- Anyone new to RoHS and or REACH and need to understand the regulations
- Anyone responsible for RoHS and REACH compliance.
- Quality Managers
- Environmental Managers
- Purchasers
- Buyers
For more information about this conference visit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/659hzm/two_day_reach_and?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article