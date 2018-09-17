Two Day REACH and RoHS Compliance Seminar: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance (San Francisco, CA, United States - December 6-7, 2018)

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "REACH and RoHS Compliance: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

REACH, RoHS, and WEEE all present compliance challenges for companies looking to act in accordance with the laws and directives. This seminar will review the basic fundamentals of each regulation and provide a step by step process for building internal compliance programs.

This 2 day seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.

Industry standards, third party software, and manual data collection methods will be discussed and a review of part sourcing from distributors, forecasting end of life parts, and managing the bill of material will be included. Attendees will be able to identify risks in their products and supply chains by understanding the impact each regulation has on business and by understanding how and when they need to comply. Students will walk away with a template for the 10 steps to building solid compliance programs.



Learning Objectives:



After completing this seminar, you will gain a better understanding of:

Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH.

Review case studies.

Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.

RoHS and REACH guidelines

REACH Registration of Substances

Introduction to REACH

Articles and REACH

Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

Supply chain communication

Compliance enforcement

Basics of RoHS

Background and content of RoHS

Responsibility for RoHS

International requirements of RoHS

Material testing methods

Build and manage RoHS/REACH compliance programs

Reporting to management and government agencies

Areas Covered:

10 Steps to building a RoHS/REACH compliance program

Determining best practices for collecting data

Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752

Understanding compliance software platforms

Manual and Automated Data Collection

Building Management Reports for Sourcing Decisions

Incorporating compliance into standard business practices

Building templates for policy and procedures

Incorporating compliance processes into ISO 9001:2015 documentation

Building a documented system for proof of due diligence

Who Should Attend:



Automotive

Electronics

Medical devices

Chemical

Toys

Industrial machinery

Manufacturing Professionals

Anyone new to RoHS and or REACH and need to understand the regulations

Anyone responsible for RoHS and REACH compliance.

Quality Managers

Environmental Managers

Purchasers

Buyers

