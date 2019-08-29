Two Day Role of the Senior HR Manager Programme: London, United Kingdom - November 6-7, 2019
This programme has been specifically designed for those HR professionals who operate at or aspire to operate at, a senior level within their business, particularly those who work closely with senior and operational decision-makers.
The event focuses on the role of the HR manager with senior accountability and responsibilities for the effective deployment of
the human resource, the most expensive asset within a business. Case study activities based on a business scenario will be included, encouraging participants to apply strategic thinking to the HR agenda, identifying potential, mitigating risk and planning for the future direction of the business.
The knowledge, skills and behaviours required to act effectively at a senior level, including influencing and communicating with stakeholders on commercial aspects, are highlighted via the discussion exercises and the proposals made for the recommended strategy for the case study company. These exercises culminate in personal action plans that transfer the lessons learned to the personal situations of the participants attending, making the programme individually relevant and beneficial.
Highly participative throughout, this programme provides an opportunity to network with fellow professionals and to explore the changing role that is synonymous with seniority in the HR field. Attending this programme is an invaluable use of a busy HR professional's time.
Benefits of attending:
- Develop a broader commercial awareness to understand the impact of human capital on the business agenda
- Raise your profile within the business and take your team with you into the strategic arena
- Compare your current modus operandi against some of the leading-edge developments in HR
- Identify the core business needs for which human capital has the solution
- Innovate the strategic thinking of your organisation
- Communicate your strategic plans in a commercially aware and results-focused way
- Guide your senior leaders and organisation through successful human capital change programmes
- Challenge perceptions and inertia within the team and organisation
- Secure buy-in from influential stakeholders
- Elevate your impact at senior levels within your organisation
Who Should Attend:
- HR directors
- Group HR managers
- Senior HR business partners
- HR controllers
- HR managers and senior HR professionals
Agenda:
Module 1: Operating at a strategic level as a Senior HR Manager
Module 2: Raising your commercial and financial awareness
Module 3: Promoting the value of the human resource to corporate vision and mission, strategic objectives and goals
Module 4: Influencing stakeholders and key decision-makers: raising the profile of your HR function
Module 5: Bringing the outside in: Research and external networking and its value
Module 6: Driving cultural change programmes from the top down
Module 7: Implementing your strategies through change management
Module 8: Moving your HR team from reactive to proactive
Workshop: Personal action plans
