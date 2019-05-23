Two Day Seminar: Stability Testing of Pharmaceuticals - Design Efficient Stability Studies that are Suitable for Global Marketing (London, United Kingdom - July 3-4, 2019)

DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stability Testing of Pharmaceuticals" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Design efficient stability studies that are suitable for global marketing. Be able to carry out appropriate stability studies and manage stability samples and facilities, learning how to save resources on stability testing and improve the likelihood of regulatory approval of stability protocols.

Benefits in Attending:

Gain knowledge on Storage Tests, Conditions and Protocols and Learn how to design Protocols for global marketing

Discover how to manage Stability Samples and Facilities

Develop robust Stability Indicating Methods

Comply with Stability requirements for existing products and line extensions

Understand what Stability Testing is required following changes to a product

Discuss data treatment, shelf life assignment and extrapolation

Why You Should Attend



Who Should Attend:



Personnel involved in:

Stability testing of pharmaceutical products

The design of stability protocols

The management of stability samples and facilities

The development of pharmaceuticals which require stability testing

The production of regulatory documents which include stability data

Quality assurance

Agenda:



Day 1 Schedule

09.30 Delegate introductions



09.45 Background to Stability Testing and Guidelines

The rationale for stability testing

Relevant guidelines

10.45 Refreshments



11.00 Storage Tests, Conditions and Protocols

Tests for drug substance and product types

Storage conditions and periods required

Typical protocols

Developing global stability protocols

In-use testing

11.50 Exercise one



12.10 Lunch



13.20 Developing Robust, Stability Indicating Methods

Producing impurities

Guidance on stress testing

Producing potential impurities of synthesis

Producing potential impurities of degradation

Choosing columns and mobile phases - Identifying important method parameters

Optimising method parameters - Ensuring the method is robust

14.30 Stability Requirements for Existing Products and Line Extensions

Guidelines available

Requirements for active ingredients

Requirements for product

Requirements for variations to marketed products

15.15 Refreshments



15.35 Exercise two

Designing a more complex stability protocol

Management of Stability Samples

Sample management

Validation of storage facilities

Ongoing validation

How to treat excursions from condition

17.00 Close of day one



Day 2 Schedule



Data Treatment, Shelf Life Assignment and Extrapolation

When is statistical treatment required?

How much extrapolation beyond real time data is allowable?

OOS/OOT results

10.30 Refreshments



10.45 Exercise three - Data Treatment



11.45 Light stability testing

ICH Q1B Guidelines

Light sources

Required exposure

Problems in light testing

12.15 Packaging considerations

Guidelines

Requirements when changing packaging

Demonstrating equivalence

Interaction studies

12.45 Lunch



13.45 Sundry considerations

Bulk stability

Pharmaceuticals manufactured in Zones III and IV for sale in Zone II

How to be inspection ready

Accelerated Stability Assessment Testing (ASAP)

14.15 Matrixing and bracketing stability studies

Bracketing designs

Matrixing designs

ICH Q1D guidelines

What is acceptable for bracketing and matrixing

15.30 Refreshments



15.45 Exercise four

Designing efficient stability protocols



16.45 Closing questions and discussion



17.00 Close of forum

