Two Day UK Conference: A Regulatory Update on Animal Feed and Feed Additives in the EU, USA and China - London, United Kingdom - December 5-6, 2019
Aug 29, 2019, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "A Regulatory Update on Animal Feed and Feed Additives in the EU, USA and China" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This conference will review EU legislation, examine procedures and data requirements, and discuss to what extent EFSA-compliant data can be used to achieve approvals in China and the USA (or vice versa). Re-evaluation by the EU of around 500 feed additives started in 2010 and the EU is systematically prohibiting feed additives for which no re-evaluation dossier was submitted, or which fail the European Food Safety Authority's (EFSA) scrutiny. A new feed regulation, the feed material register and the catalogue of feed materials have improved transparency in feed labelling, while allowing some physiological and functional claims.
Depending on intended use, the US FDA may regulate a product added to animal feed as either a drug or a feed ingredient. In either case, the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act requires the sponsor to obtain FDA approval or GRAS recognition prior to marketing. In the past, FDA has followed a policy of enforcement discretion to allow marketing of unapproved products if evaluated by the AAFCO feed ingredient definition process and listed in the Official Publication. The FDA now encourages sponsors to use the food additive petition procedure for new products.The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture introduced new guidance and legislation on feed additives, adopting some aspects of EU/EFSA, other aspects of USA FDA, and some uniquely Chinese approaches in the area of animal nutrition.
For these reasons many companies manufacturing or marketing feed additives wish to address, as far as possible, the regulatory requirements of EU, Chinese and US authorities in a single project. As part of this conference, informal workshops will enable delegates to work together to solve regulatory problems.
Who Should Attend:
- Regulatory
- Business Development
- Feed Business Operators
- Strategic Marketing Managers
- Registration Managers
- Product Managers
- R&D Scientists
- Project Managers
- Senior Managers seeking a snapshot of current regulatory trends and challenges in feeds and feed additives in Europe, China and the USA.
Agenda:
Welcome and introduction
Implementation of Regulation (EC) No 1831/2003 on Additives for Use in Animal Nutrition - An update
- Re-evaluation of existing feed additives: where are we?
- Recent developments / ongoing discussions
The Role of the EU and Comitology
- Scope of EU feed additive legislation - in or out of scope?
- Differences between feeds, feed additives and veterinary products
- Feed and feed additive claims - best practices
- Post-EFSA opinion - Comitology
- Special case of supplementary dossiers
New approaches to the risk assessment of feed additives of botanical origin: How to deal with complex mixures and their variability?
- Whole mixture versus component - based approach: data requirement, applicability and limitations
- New concepts in mixture assessment: grouping of chemicals, dose addition, handling data gaps
- The weight of evidence approach to integrate different sources of evidence
- The margin of exposure as a tool to identify the need for refinement
- How to integrate uncertainty in risk assessment
Workshop one: Strategic options for animal nutrition products in the EU
Workshop feedback and discussion
Networking drinks reception
Review of day one - Focus on EU/EFSA - BREXIT update
BREXIT Blues - Food chain blocked, broken or better?
- Background
- Where are we now?
- Possible scenarios: best, most likely & worst case
- Consequences for UK companies in the EU
- Consequences for non-UK companies in the UK
Study design and statistics - What EFSA wants
- Basic EFSA-compliant study designs and key end-points
- Recent changes in statistics
- Frequently asked questions from EFSA
The US FDA approach to the regulation of feed ingredients
- Legal and regulatory framework
- Authorisation pathways for feed ingredients
- Recent changes
- Key differences from EU
The Chinese approach to feed additives
- Regulatory management framework
- Key regulations and changes
- Import & registration procedures
Workshop two: Study design and statistics Led by Dr Eliana Henriquez Rodriguez, Pen & Tec
Workshop feedback and discussion
Workshop three: Managing dossier projects - best practices
Workshop feedback and discussion
Discussion, questions and answers
Close of forum
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u37636
