Two Day UK Seminar: Reviewing and Negotiating Technology Transfer and Licensing Agreements (London, United Kingdom - November 5-6, 2019)
Licensing agreements are frequently used by commercial entities, public or quasi-public bodies for the development of new business prospects and cross-border expansion.
Newly updated programme
Technology transfer and licensing agreements are frequently used by commercial entities and public or quasi-public bodies for the development of new business prospects and for cross-border expansion. This two-day seminar will give practical advice on the legal and commercial considerations essential for securing a successful deal.
The programme offers a comprehensive overview of all the key matters to be considered - by the licensor and the licensee - when dealing with international technology transfer and licensing agreements.
This seminar is not jurisdiction specific and is therefore ideal for those working both in the UK and overseas.
Who Should Attend:
- In-house counsel
- Trainee solicitors
- Private practice lawyers
- Lawyers
- Commercial and contract managers
- Business development managers
- Licensing executives with little or no experience of drafting and negotiating international licensing agreements
Agenda:
Day one
- Competition law - introduction
- Goals of competition policy
- Role of the institutions and the Member States
- Individual remedies
- Standard of proof
- Article 101 TFEU - anti-competitive agreements, decisions and concerted practices
- Agreement, decision or concerted practice exists
- Effect on trade between Member States
- Object or effect of the prevention, restriction or distortion of competition
- Impact of the de Minimis doctrine on the application of Article 101(1)
- Article 101(3) TFEU - exemption
- Competition law - technology related block exemptions
- Vertical Restraints Block Exemptions (VRBER 2010)
- Technology Transfer Block Exemption Regulation (2014)
- Block exemption governing R&D
- Ancillary agreements
- Confidentiality agreement
- Materials transfer agreement
- Memorandum of Understanding
- Option agreements
- Technology transfer agreements
- Set-up
- Strategic and legal concerns of the prospective licensor
- Key concerns reviewed
- Term
- Assignment - IP
- Liability, disclaimers and indemnities
- Benefits and disadvantages of licensing technology
- Legal safeguards during the pre-negotiation phase
Day two
- International contract disputes
- Jurisdiction
- Jurisdiction rules under EU law
- Jurisdiction agreements and their status
- Choice of law rules
- Recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards and foreign judgments
- Dispute resolution mechanisms
- Overview
- Features of the key mechanisms
- Advantages and disadvantages associated with the key mechanisms
- Arbitration
- Why arbitrate?
- Disadvantages of arbitrating
- Ad hoc arbitration vs institutional arbitration?
- Drafting concerns in relation to arbitration agreements
- Seat of arbitration
- Evidential rules of the arbitration
- Preliminary relief
- Confidentiality
- R&D agreements
- Key concerns reviewed
- Ownership and right to use
Practical Workshop
- Review of a technology licence
- Review of the template agreement with particular reference to the key clauses, strategic considerations and drafting techniques
- Discuss issues relating to the negotiation and execution of a technology licence
- Negotiation of a technology licence
- Using a case scenario, participants will draft and negotiate a technology licence with particular reference to key commercial terms inter alia
- Grant
- Fees and royalties
- Rights to improvements
- Rights to new products and grant-back clauses
- IP and confidentiality
