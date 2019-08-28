Two Day Validation, Verification and Transfer of Analytical Methods Seminar Seminar: Guidelines from FDA/EMA, USP and ICH - Boston, United States - September 19-20, 2019)
Aug 28, 2019, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Validation, Verification and Transfer of Analytical Methods (Understanding and implementing guidelines from FDA/EMA, USP and ICH)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2-day workshop will help attendees to understand regulatory requirements for method validation, verification and transfer. It will also suggest ways to de-risk the method validation process through prior evaluation of method performance and the use of effective protocols. The course includes workshops to help attendees plan method validation and to select appropriate acceptance criteria, as well as checklists for validation protocol and analytical method contents.
Analytical methods should be validated to ensure the reliability, consistency and accuracy of analytical data. Compendial methods should be verified to demonstrate the suitability of laboratories to successfully run the method and when methods are transferred between laboratories successful transfer should be demonstrated through testing or a transfer waiver, if justified. If a laboratory uses an alternative method instead of a compendial method, equivalence or superiority of the alternative method should be demonstrated.
Recent guidance on method validation and transfer has been produced by FDA and EMA, and USP has guidance chapters on method validation, verification and transfer, equivalence testing and statistical evaluation. Articles in US Pharmacopeial Forum have introduced the concepts of measurement uncertainty and lifecycle management for analytical procedures.
Learning Objectives:
- Understand the regulatory requirements for validation of analytical methods
- Learn how to plan, execute and document development and validation of in-house methods
- Be able to explain the different requirements for validation, verification and transfer of analytical procedures
- Understand the principles of validation of in-house methods, verification of compendial methods and method transfer
- Know how to demonstrate equivalence to compendial methods
- Understand the important qualities of stability-indicating methods
- Be able to select test parameters, test conditions and acceptance criteria for different analytical measurements
- Know how to plan, justify and document revalidation after method changes
- Understand important indicators of the suitability of a method for routine QC use
- Understand approaches for the statistical evaluation of validation test results
- Understanding what questions will be asked during audits and inspections and how to answer them
Who Should Attend:
- Quality assurance personnel
- Quality control and method development analysts
- Validation specialists
- Laboratory managers and supervisors
- Regulatory affairs personnel
- Consultants
Agenda:
Day 1
8:30-8:59 Registration Meet & Greet.
9:00 AM Session Start
Day 1 - Lectures and Workshop Exercises
Lecture 1: Regulatory Background and Requirements
- FDA, EMA and international requirements (ICH Q2)
- Method validation terminology
- Compendial guidance on method validation, verification and transfer:
- USP General Chapters 1033, 1092, 1210, 1224, 1225, 1226 and 1467
- Ph. Eur. 5.21 - Chemometric Methods applied to Analytical Data
- EU GMPs: Chapter 6 and Annex 15
- Recent FDA and WHO method validation guidelines
- Different requirements for GLP, GCP and GMP
- Recent FDA and EMA enforcement action regarding method validation
- Introduction to quality risk management (ICH Q9)
- Exercise: evaluating risk in method validation, verification and transfer
Lecture 2: Preparing for Method Validation
- Analytical Instrument qualification (USP <_058>)
- Computerized data systems (21 CFR 11, EU GMPs Annex 11 and GAMP 5)
- Validation of chromatographic data systems
- Validation and control of Excel spreadsheets
- Qualification of reference standards and materials
- Evaluating method performance prior to validation
Lecture 3: Validation of Analytical Methods
- Developing a validation plan and SOP
- Phase-appropriate method validation
- Experimental approaches to method validation: accuracy, precision, intermediate precision, specificity, LOD, LOQ, linearity, range and robustness
- Demonstrating specificity: stress studies and impurity standards
- Dealing with validation failures
- Exercise: example validation report
Lecture 4: Verification of Compendial Methods
- Scope, objectives and requirements of USP <_226>
- Changes allowed to chromatographic methods: USP <_21> and Ph. Eur. 2.2.46
- Risk-based approach to method verification - which validation parameters should be verified?
- Method verification acceptance criteria
- Exercise: planning a method verification exercise
Day 2
Day 2 - Lectures and Workshop Exercises
Lecture 5: Transfer of Analytical Methods and Procedures
- Method transfer objectives
- Method transfer approaches
- Risks in method transfer
- Writing an effective transfer protocol
- Preparing the receiving laboratory for method transfer
- Method transfer to new technology: HPLC to UHPLC
- The method transfer report
- Exercise: planning a method transfer exercise using comparative testing
Lecture 6: Demonstrating Equivalence to Compendial Methods
- Method validation vs. equivalence testing
- Definition, objective and scope of alternative methods
- Justification for the use of alternative methods
- FDA and USP requirements
- Equivalence testing - what and how much?
- Documentation requirements
Lecture 7: Maintaining the Validated State (Lifecycle Management)
- Monitoring method performance: system suitability testing and quality control samples
- Change control for analytical methods
- Handling method changes pre- and post-approval
- Revalidation of analytical methods: when, and what to test
- Method review
- Continuous improvement
Lecture 8: Recent Developments
- Lifecycle approach to analytical methods
- Method development and validation using Quality by Design principles
- Validation of bioanalytical methods according to the FDA and EMA guidelines
- Measurement uncertainty
