Two Day Validation, Verification and Transfer of Analytical Methods Seminar Seminar: Guidelines from FDA/EMA, USP and ICH - Boston, United States - September 19-20, 2019)

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Validation, Verification and Transfer of Analytical Methods (Understanding and implementing guidelines from FDA/EMA, USP and ICH)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2-day workshop will help attendees to understand regulatory requirements for method validation, verification and transfer. It will also suggest ways to de-risk the method validation process through prior evaluation of method performance and the use of effective protocols. The course includes workshops to help attendees plan method validation and to select appropriate acceptance criteria, as well as checklists for validation protocol and analytical method contents.

Analytical methods should be validated to ensure the reliability, consistency and accuracy of analytical data. Compendial methods should be verified to demonstrate the suitability of laboratories to successfully run the method and when methods are transferred between laboratories successful transfer should be demonstrated through testing or a transfer waiver, if justified. If a laboratory uses an alternative method instead of a compendial method, equivalence or superiority of the alternative method should be demonstrated.



Recent guidance on method validation and transfer has been produced by FDA and EMA, and USP has guidance chapters on method validation, verification and transfer, equivalence testing and statistical evaluation. Articles in US Pharmacopeial Forum have introduced the concepts of measurement uncertainty and lifecycle management for analytical procedures.



Learning Objectives:

Understand the regulatory requirements for validation of analytical methods

Learn how to plan, execute and document development and validation of in-house methods

Be able to explain the different requirements for validation, verification and transfer of analytical procedures

Understand the principles of validation of in-house methods, verification of compendial methods and method transfer

Know how to demonstrate equivalence to compendial methods

Understand the important qualities of stability-indicating methods

Be able to select test parameters, test conditions and acceptance criteria for different analytical measurements

Know how to plan, justify and document revalidation after method changes

Understand important indicators of the suitability of a method for routine QC use

Understand approaches for the statistical evaluation of validation test results

Understanding what questions will be asked during audits and inspections and how to answer them

Who Should Attend:



Quality assurance personnel

Quality control and method development analysts

Validation specialists

Laboratory managers and supervisors

Regulatory affairs personnel

Consultants

Agenda:



Day 1



8:30-8:59 Registration Meet & Greet.



9:00 AM Session Start



Day 1 - Lectures and Workshop Exercises



Lecture 1: Regulatory Background and Requirements

FDA, EMA and international requirements (ICH Q2)

Method validation terminology

Compendial guidance on method validation, verification and transfer:

USP General Chapters 1033, 1092, 1210, 1224, 1225, 1226 and 1467

Ph. Eur. 5.21 - Chemometric Methods applied to Analytical Data

EU GMPs: Chapter 6 and Annex 15

Recent FDA and WHO method validation guidelines

Different requirements for GLP, GCP and GMP

Recent FDA and EMA enforcement action regarding method validation

Introduction to quality risk management (ICH Q9)

Exercise: evaluating risk in method validation, verification and transfer

Lecture 2: Preparing for Method Validation

Analytical Instrument qualification (USP <_058>)

Computerized data systems (21 CFR 11, EU GMPs Annex 11 and GAMP 5)

Validation of chromatographic data systems

Validation and control of Excel spreadsheets

Qualification of reference standards and materials

Evaluating method performance prior to validation

Lecture 3: Validation of Analytical Methods

Developing a validation plan and SOP

Phase-appropriate method validation

Experimental approaches to method validation: accuracy, precision, intermediate precision, specificity, LOD, LOQ, linearity, range and robustness

Demonstrating specificity: stress studies and impurity standards

Dealing with validation failures

Exercise: example validation report

Lecture 4: Verification of Compendial Methods

Scope, objectives and requirements of USP <_226>

Changes allowed to chromatographic methods: USP <_21> and Ph. Eur. 2.2.46

Risk-based approach to method verification - which validation parameters should be verified?

Method verification acceptance criteria

Exercise: planning a method verification exercise

Day 2



Day 2 - Lectures and Workshop Exercises



Lecture 5: Transfer of Analytical Methods and Procedures

Method transfer objectives

Method transfer approaches

Risks in method transfer

Writing an effective transfer protocol

Preparing the receiving laboratory for method transfer

Method transfer to new technology: HPLC to UHPLC

The method transfer report

Exercise: planning a method transfer exercise using comparative testing

Lecture 6: Demonstrating Equivalence to Compendial Methods

Method validation vs. equivalence testing

Definition, objective and scope of alternative methods

Justification for the use of alternative methods

FDA and USP requirements

Equivalence testing - what and how much?

Documentation requirements

Lecture 7: Maintaining the Validated State (Lifecycle Management)

Monitoring method performance: system suitability testing and quality control samples

Change control for analytical methods

Handling method changes pre- and post-approval

Revalidation of analytical methods: when, and what to test

Method review

Continuous improvement

Lecture 8: Recent Developments

Lifecycle approach to analytical methods

Method development and validation using Quality by Design principles

Validation of bioanalytical methods according to the FDA and EMA guidelines

Measurement uncertainty

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mi9vy8





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

